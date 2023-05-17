United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) to Partner with West End Learning

United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Organizations working together to develop library of digital course materials for USASBE members

DECATUR, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This fall, The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) and West End Learning are partnering to create an innovative library of course materials tailored to USASBE members and their students.

Furthering their mission of connecting educators with high-quality digital course content, West End Learning will develop a digital teaching hub that combines its easy-to-use Syllect platform and library with USASBE content. The collective expertise of USASBE members on West End Learning’s platform will create a central location for trusted, innovative syllabi; case studies; class activities; videos; and more to help refresh an existing course or design a new one. Plus, when members upload a syllabus to Syllect, the platform will provide relevant resource recommendations aligned to course topics.

“I’m delighted to share the news about our partnership with West End Learning,” said Julienne Shields, CEO of USASBE. “With an intuitive platform and the team’s years of expertise in publishing, West End Learning will make it so much easier for our members to find the rich teaching materials we have in USASBE and co-create many more.”

USASBE members will be able to create a profile, recommend resources, and upload class resources to share with other members through the Syllect platform. Uploads will remain the IP of the author with a usage agreement granting free access to USASBE members and their students at no additional cost for active USASE members.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know USASBE members and their passion for teaching entrepreneurship,” said Andrea Eastman-Mullins, founder/CEO of West End Learning. “We are pleased to offer our streamlined platform and useful teaching library to support USASBE’s innovative work. I believe scholarly associations can play a critical role in teaching as well as research and am excited USASBE shares that vision.”

About USASBE

Founded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE’s hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create a positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE.org or contact USASBE CEO Julienne Shields at ceo@usasbe.org.

About West End Learning

West End Learning is an eLearning company that helps faculty, colleges, and other educational organizations bring their digital learning initiatives to life so they can have the broadest impact. We specialize in work that integrates Open Educational Resources (OER) and library content into the classroom. Named for the vibrant cultural hub and theatre district in London, West End Learning believes the best education, like theatre, is collaborative—involving faculty, students, libraries, associations, and more. Learn more at westendlearning.com.

