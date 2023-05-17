Clarity Grid Solutions, Inc. Releases Enhanced Tariff API Documentation
The most robust data and analytics platform on the US Electric Grid releases expanded developer documentation of Electric Tariff Elements and Bill Calculation.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarity Grid Solutions (Clarity Grid), the most robust energy data platform on the US power grid, has significantly enhanced its API Documentation for access to its vast Tariff Library covering virtually each zip code of the 48 Continental US States. This Library contains over 8,500 Electric Rate Schedules (Tariffs) for over 1,500 US Distribution Utilities.
Customers pursuing opportunities in energy contracting, C&I Solar and or Battery Development, and Demand Response are increasingly seeking to access easy to understand tariff data elements through an efficient and reliable platform.
While Clarity offers an array of analytics on its platform, developers increasingly seek to merge tariff rate elements with their own proprietary analytics and customer centric data. Clarity’s unique approach to the translation and processing of Tariff data and Bill Calculation algorithms allows for efficient and accurate production of estimates for each line item of an electric utility bill. Users may introduce hourly load estimates in several ways: uploading of actual usage, selection of default usage, or accessing any one of 14 NREL Building estimates of load. Clarity’s Tariff API and Bill Calculation modules are presented in consistent and understandable industry standard formats suitable for both the developer and commercial end user markets.
Looking forward, Clarity will soon be issuing expanded API Documentation for its complete nodal database and set of analytics covering the 7 US ISOs. Clarity’s platform is unique in combining full coverage of wholesale locations and pricing (nodal) with retail pricing for electricity as dictated by the local Distribution Utility. Combing both of these data elements allows for the accurate representation of Utility billing which may combine elements of both regulated retail electric services with the appropriate market-based wholesale price as dictated by the approved Tariff structure. The combining of both datasets enables users to identify areas of opportunity for demand-response, load shifting of non-time sensitive consumption (EVs), as well as the dispatch of behind the meter customer owned generation or storage at optimal times.
To review Clarity’s updated Tariff and Bill Calculation API, go to our corporate website at www.claritygrid.net and select the API Documentation tab.
Kyle Duncan
Clarity Grid Solutions, Inc
+1 713-973-0168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn