Jiva Consulting Selected as Finalist for the Alberta Business Awards of Distinction
Jiva's Emphasis on Health and Wellness Recognized
By embodying this flexible work model, we are able to tap into a pool of brilliant people who want a different work arrangement...”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jiva Consulting (Jiva) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Alberta Business Awards of Distinction in the Health and Wellness category. Finalists were announced Monday, May 8, 2023. As a finalist in this category, Jiva is also eligible for the prestigious Alberta’s Best of Business Award of Distinction.
— Reena Sahney
The Alberta Business Awards of Distinction are held annually to recognize businesses and organizations demonstrating outstanding achievements and contributions in their communities.
Jiva President Reena Sahney has described Jiva’s work model as follows: “Our work model is intentionally unique. One of the ways we support health and wellness is by allowing each team member to decide how much they wish to work. Although we do have many full-time team members, not everyone is looking for a standard nine to five day. By embodying this flexible work model, we are able to tap into a pool of brilliant people who want a different work arrangement, and each person can prioritize their lives in a way that is meaningful to them. We firmly believe that work gives us purpose, but our purpose does not have to be work.”
Jiva Consulting (Jiva) is an independent consulting and educational organization based in Calgary, (Alberta, Canada) with significant experience in effective knowledge transfer, particularly for deeply technical topics to support competency in the energy and infrastructure industry.
For more information on our selection as an award finalist, please contact:
Kate Kowalski
Jiva Consulting
+1 403-245-1140
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn