Highway 1 rock-scaling work pauses for Victoria Day long weekend

CANADA, May 17 - Work on major rock-scaling along Highway 1 near Hunter Creek, about 10 kilometres west of Hope, will pause for the Victoria Day long weekend.

The last highway closure before the long weekend will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. Construction-zone speed limits will be in effect during the long weekend.

Work will resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24. During construction, drivers can expect 10 short 20-minute closures a day, Monday to Saturday, with no work on Sundays.

The full highway closures happen on the hour, beginning at 8 a.m., with the last closure at 6 p.m.

The closures will result in delays for travellers of 20-35 minutes to allow the safe removal of debris. Longer delays are possible for unexpected issues.

A detour is available via Highway 7. Signs warning of Highway 1 delays are posted in advance of detour turnoffs.

Project completion is estimated to be mid-June

Drivers are asked to obey the direction of traffic-control personnel and construction-zone speed limit.

For updates, check: www.DriveBC.ca

