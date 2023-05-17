Submit Release
Moldova adopts EU-backed Cybersecurity Law

The newly adopted national cybersecurity law of Moldova will enter into force on 1 January 2025. The national cybersecurity law was drafted with the support of the European Union’s Moldova cyber security rapid assistance project.

According to the law, the competent authority of Moldova designates, based on various criteria, the institutions and service providers that will be required to achieve a necessary level of cybersecurity. These essential service providers will also have to report significant cyber incidents in the future to the competent Moldovan authority.

“Security, including cybersecurity, is a fundamental objective on the Moldovan agenda due to the country’s vulnerable geopolitical position between the European Union and Russia. When developing cybersecurity policy, we took over the best practices from the European Union, which will facilitate regional and international communication and help enhance security and resilience of the Moldova cyber space,” said Dumitru Alaiba, Moldova’s deputy Prime Minister and Minister of economic development and digitalisation.

The support to the drafting of the Cybersecurity Law was provided by the Estonian e-Governance Academy’s (eGA) experts within the EU-funded Moldova Rapid Assistance Project.

