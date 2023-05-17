Submit Release
EU regrets Georgia’s decision to resume flights with Russia 

The European Union regrets Georgia’s decision to resume flights with Russia following Russia’s decision to lift the air travel ban last week, the European Union Lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy said at a press conference on 16 May. 

Due to the illegal Russian war against Ukraine, the EU and a number of other countries have sanctioned Russian aviation, and do not allow flights from, to or over Russia.

“This step raises concerns in terms of Georgia’s EU path and its commitment to align with the EU in the foreign policy as per the EU-Georgia Association Agreement,” said Peter Stano.

“Regrettably, Georgia’s alignment rate with EU CFSP decisions and declarations has gone from a low 44% last year to only 31% so far this year.”

The European Union also recalls that the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has raised significant concerns over the safety of Russian aircrafts.

