EU appoints new Head of Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine

On 16 May, the Council of the European Union appointed a new Head of the EU Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine).

The Council appointed Rolf M. Hay Pereira Holmboe as Head of Mission from 1 June 2023 to 31 May 2024.

Since 2020, Rolf Holmboe has served as Denmark’s ambassador to Mali, and from 2017-2020 as ambassador in Pakistan. From 2015-2017 he was a research fellow on temporary leave at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute in Ottawa. He was ambassador of Denmark to Lebanon and Syria from 2012-2015. During the period 2010-2012 he served as Director of Strategy and Policy Planning at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Previously, he served for four years 2005-2009 as Denmark’s Representative to the Palestinian Authority, and from 1992-2005 was inter alia responsible for Neighbourhood Programmes in Russia, Ukraine, Caucasus, and in the Balkans.

As an army reserve officer, he has participated in several missions of longer or shorter duration in conflict zones as well as an arms control inspector under the CFE and Open Skies Treaties. Until 2016, he served as commander of a reserve specialist corps (battalion structure), providing mission area expertise to Danish military missions abroad.

As an external lecturer, he has taught conflict studies in fragile states at the Institute of Political Science, Copenhagen University. He holds a Master’s Degree in Political Science and a Supplementary Degree in Arabic Studies from Aarhus University.

