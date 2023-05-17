United in Diversity: EU urges countries worldwide to decriminalise homosexuality

The EU calls on all 67 state jurisdictions worldwide that still criminalise homosexuality to immediately end this discriminatory practice, said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOT). According to Borrell, eleven states still impose the death penalty for consensual same-sex relationships.

“It is unacceptable that human rights continue to be violated and abused on the basis of perceived or actual sexual orientation and gender identity,” Borrell said. “We are committed to working with all our partners to counter laws, policies and practices that discriminate based on sexual orientation and gender identity and to eliminate all forms of violence.”

This year IDAHOT’s theme is ‘Together Always: United in Diversity’ and it aims to remind that “all human beings, regardless of who they are, whom they love, and how they see and define themselves, are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

Borrell also said that the EU will stay a staunch supporter of civil society organisations and defenders of the rights of LGBTI persons. An additional €15 million has been allocated this year to promote equality, inclusion and diversity globally, in addition to funding channelled through regional and other EU programmes and mechanisms, he said.

