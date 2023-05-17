Submit Release
Georgia: sign up now for course on how to become a freelancer and work remotely

The Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG) has announced enrollment in an online training course ‘How to become a freelancer and work remotely’.

The course is free of charge and consists of 10 sessions. It is designed for residents of Kvemo Kartli, Kakheti and Guria aged over 16 and fluent in English. During the course they will learn about remote working and freelancing opportunities in Georgia and the world, platforms that will help them become successful freelancers and career paths in programming, graphic design, copywriting, digital marketing and social media management.

The number of participants is limited.

The deadline for applications is 21 May 2023.

