Former U.S. Army Ranger Johnny Elsasser Releases Transformative Book Aimed to Redefine Modern Masculinity
Design The Man Within Provides Practical Strategies and Unique Perspectives for Men Seeking Personal Development and Mental Well-being
The white flag signifies surrendering and waving it signifies that you are done fighting. Men, we need to be done fighting against battles that serve no purpose." Johnny Elsasser, a highly respected veteran, podcast host, and men's health advocate, has added author to his credentials with the release of his self-help book, Design The Man Within. The book, which was launched today, is available to purchase on his website and Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Amazon.
This self-help book acts as a transformative guide drawing from Elsasser’s experiences as a veteran. Design The Man Within aims to redefine modern masculinity, empowering men to take control of their lives through personal development, self-awareness, and mental health.
In the book, Elsasser shares profound insights, stating, "The white flag signifies surrendering and waving it signifies that you are done fighting. Men, we need to be done fighting against battles that serve no purpose. Protecting your unaware ego, defending your judgmental mindset, and following versions of masculinity that make you weak are battles we need not waste our time and energy on."
Elsasser's background as a Special Operations U.S. Army Ranger and his dedication to helping men navigate the challenges of modern life make him uniquely qualified to write this essential guide. His podcast, "The Art of Masculinity," gives a voice to the unspoken burdens that men carry and aims to help bridge the gap between the high-performance many men feel pressured to achieve and the community that allows them to be vulnerable.
For more information on the book, including an upcoming virtual book tour, please visit https://designthemanwithin.com.
About Johnny Elsasser
Johnny Elsasser is the caliber of man the world needs right now, and he’s building a community of followers who are right behind him. Elsasser served four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Sergeant in the 2nd Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment and a private contractor serving the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq. He faced a harsh truth after his elite career, experiencing firsthand the challenges veterans face when transitioning from military to civilian life. Unsatisfied with existing resources, Johnny set out to be a leader in the men’s health space by bolstering men through steadfast wisdom and guidance.
