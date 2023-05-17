3i HOUSING OF MAINE TO HOST IN-PERSON EVENT FOR COMMUNITY

3i Housing of Maine, a Maine-based nonprofit creating innovative affordable living options for adults with disabilities to host in-person event on June 17.

BRUNSWICK, MAINE, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3i Housing of Maine, a Maine-based nonprofit that is creating innovative affordable living options for adults with disabilities is hosting their first in-person event, 3i HoME Project Celebration on Saturday, June 17 from 1:00 - 4:30 p.m. at the Adaptive Outdoor Education Center (675 Old Portland Rd) in Brunswick, Maine. Proceeds from the event support 3i Housing of Maine’s work to create independent community based living options for adults with disabilities through innovative affordable housing and integrated support services.

Paul Linet, 3i HoME’s Founder & CEO, highlights the 3i HoME Project Celebration as “an opportunity to mark the journey that has led our project from vision to implementation.” Calling out the housing crisis, Linet went on to say that: “1 in 4 American families have a loved one who is disabled. It is critical that we build housing that is affordable AND accessible. 3i HoME is creating a new model, designed to apply person-centered innovative technology in a community setting so that people with disabilities can move through the world on their own terms, rather than being relegated to institutional placement.”

The community will be invited to join the 3i Housing of Maine team for a visual tour of the 3i HoME project – 51 affordable apartments specifically designed to be totally accessible – being developed at the new Town Center under construction at The Downs in Scarborough.

Guests of the event will meet members of the 3i HoME development team, enjoy live music by Cumberland Crossing and light refreshments and have the opportunity to bid on a special, silent auction item commissioned for the event. The location for the event is the beautiful and completely accessible Adaptive Outdoor Education Center. Be among the first to learn about this much needed supportive housing project in Greater Portland by attending this event on Saturday, June 17th.

Tickets are available online for $15. For more information about the 3i HoME Project Celebration purchase tickets, visit https://www.3ihome.org/project-celebration

About 3i Housing of Maine

Mission | to create Independent community based living options for adults with disabilities through Innovative affordable housing and Integrated support services.

In partnership with our co-developer, Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), 3i Housing of Maine, is designing a fully-accessible affordable residential building in Scarborough, Maine. Our building will be located in the vibrant Town Center at The Downs. Our community of individual, affordable rental apartments (1, 2 and 3 bedroom units) will be home to 51 households in which at least one member is disabled. In addition to the private rental apartments, the project will feature a common living area for social activities, a designated work space for service providers and a mobility and assistive technology hub.