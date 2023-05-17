VETERANS SET SAIL TO FIGHT SUICIDE AFTER SERVICE

High-Profile Team Raises Funds For America’s Warrior Partnership

Braintree, Mass., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Westport Group, a veteran-owned business in Braintree, MA, has teamed with America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) to race again this year in the Figawi on Memorial Day weekend from Hyannis, MA to Nantucket, MA. The veteran-led team will be sailing to raise awareness and funds to fight veteran suicide.

“Massachusetts, especially around the Boston area, is marked by high veteran suicide rates, so this issue is extremely important in this community,” says AWP President and CEO Jim Lorraine. “AWP is bringing attention to this issue of devastatingly high occurrences of veteran suicide across the nation through our Operation Deep Dive™ initiative.”

Operation Deep Dive™ is a multi-year study of former service members who have died by suicide or other non-natural causes. OpDD™ aims to develop upstream approaches that improve their quality of life, thereby reducing associated risk factors. The AWP Network mitigates those risks by connecting veterans to local and national resources across the United States.

The team of veterans will race aboard the Defender, led by the only female captain in the race, Martha Kristian. "Bringing aid and awareness to veterans’ causes is a mission close to our hearts and one that The Westport Group has been proud to support for many years," said Team Captain Martha Kristian. "While the reason we’re racing is serious, our team is also serious about winning.”

The Defender will be manned by veterans and TWG personnel including:

Jim Lorraine , AWP President and CEO, former Deputy Command Surgeon U.S. Special Operations Command.

, AWP President and CEO, former Deputy Command Surgeon U.S. Special Operations Command. Chris Kristian , The Westport Group, Executive Vice President and Managing Director and former infantry officer who served in several of the Army’s most elite units.

, The Westport Group, Executive Vice President and Managing Director and former infantry officer who served in several of the Army’s most elite units. Gary Terry , The Westport Group, Executive Vice President and Managing Director.

, The Westport Group, Executive Vice President and Managing Director. David Fridovich, AWP Board Member, former Deputy Commander U.S. Special Operations Command; retired as a Green Beret (Army’s highest ranking Special Forces).

Join The Westport Group in supporting AWP’s mission to end veteran suicide and to reach their $50,000 fundraising goal during the race. Donate here: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/americas-warrior-partnership-inc/westport-group-for-awp

About America’s Warrior Partnership • www.AmericasWarriorPartnership.org

America’s Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that partners with communities to prevent veteran suicide. They connect local veteran-serving organizations with the appropriate resources, services, and partners to support veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of life. Their goal is to improve veterans' quality of life and end veteran suicide by empowering local communities to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. Learn more at https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org/ or @awpartnership.

About The Westport Group • www.WestportGp.com

The Westport Group’s proprietary insurance coverage empowers companies to offer top talent a greater amount of protection from the financial challenges of an unexpected disability. As an innovator and industry leader, TWG serves their clients with bespoke products, intuitive service, and unwavering integrity. TWG is a veteran-owned business and proud supporter of America’s Warrior Partnership and the Figawi Charities.

Sarah Hrovat America's Warrior Partnership (571) 422-0146 awp@pinkston.co