Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Debuts New Mac & Cheese Sausage

World’s largest barbecue concept will launch their new handcrafted Mac & Cheese Sausage on May 22nd

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ since 1941, but their new, hand-crafted Mac & Cheese sausage will only be available for a limited time.

Just in time for summer, the barbecue brand will offer a new kielbasa-style, Mac & Cheese Sausage. A combination of smoked kielbasa-style pork sausage, spices and smoked brisket, stuffed with savory macaroni and cheddar cheese. From May 22nd through August 30th this savory, cheese-filled, pit-smoked sausage will be available in-store, on the Dickey’s App, and at dickeys.com.

“We are so excited about the launch of our new and unique Mac & Cheese Sausage,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “It’s a combination of guest favorites. We’ve also never had sampling events with such high demand, so we can’t wait to make it available to barbecue lovers across the country.”

Barbecue enthusiasts can still enjoy Dickey’s original Kielbasa sausage and the spicy cheddar Jalapeño sausage anytime, while looking forward to the same high quality from the new small batch, limited release, Mac and cheese sausage. All the brand’s sausages are handcrafted at Dickey’s own USDA manufacturing and distribution plant, WD Provisions located in Mesquite, TX, not far from the original Dickey’s location and the Dickey’s Headquarters.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

