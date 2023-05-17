WLX|WLE Ranked in Inc. Magazine Among Fastest-Growing Companies in the Midwest
WLX|WLE, an asset-backed supply chain management organization, is ranked by Inc. magazine as the 133rd fastest-growing private company in the Midwest for 2023.
It’s truly humbling to be a part of such a great group of teammates that live up to our core values of mission, team, individual, and community.”NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Logistics Express (WLX|WLE), an asset-backed supply chain management organization, is ranked by Inc. magazine as the 133rd fastest-growing private company in the Midwest for 2023.
— Sonny Catlett, President of WLX|WLE
“It’s truly humbling to be a part of such a great group of teammates that live up to our core values of mission, team, individual, and community,” says Sonny Catlett, President of WLX|WLE. “The WLX|WLE team is a special group that deserves this recognition.”
Catlett attributes WLX|WLE’s growth to their relentless focus on the personal relationships between teammates and customers. In a market where the digital experience is disintermediating relationships, most customers still find significant value in picking up the phone and talking to the person responsible for their supply chain decisions.
While WLX|WLE invests heavily in digitizing the supply chain experience, it can’t come at the expense of relationships. Customers responded overwhelmingly in 2022 to the relationship-first model, which required WLX|WLE to double their sales, operations, and driver teams. Not only did the customers respond well to the focus on relationships, but so did the employees. In a post-Covid work environment where most companies focused on remote work, WLX|WLE created an employee-first environment where employees find being in the office more rewarding. This team-focused centralized approach enables WLX|WLE to make real-time decisions to achieve their goals.
Inc.’s list of Fastest-Growing U.S. Companies from Coast to Coast is the most prestigious ranking of private companies in the U.S. The Regional Midwest list includes companies with headquarters based in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin. Companies on the list had a median two-year revenue growth of 146% in 2022 and added a combined total of 19,814 jobs to the U.S. workforce in 2022.
About WLX|WLE
SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS FROM THE HEART OF AMERICA – WLX|WLE is an asset-backed supply chain management organization with deep-seated heartland values. Our word is our bond. Integrity is at the root of every decision we make. We always put our customer commitments in front of everything else. This commitment to the customer and innovative solution design is why WLE is one of the fastest growing supply chain managers in the country. WLE and customers are supported by WLX, our asset-based company with dedicated tractors, trailers and driver capacity, direct contact to dispatchers handling shipments, and 24/7 real-time tracking through our state-of-the-art electronic logging technology. Learn more at: https://www.wlxtrans.com. WLX|WLE are part of the R&R Express Family of Companies.
Elisa Krakowski
R&R
+1 412-920-1336
email us here