Haiku and Girl Scouts San Diego Partner to Provide Cybersecurity Education and Badge Opportunities for Girls

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Haiku, a leading cybersecurity video game company, has partnered with Girl Scouts San Diego to provide the scouts with the opportunity to learn about cybersecurity and earn a badge in the discipline. The partnership aims to increase awareness about cybersecurity and inspire more girls to explore careers in the field.

With the FBI reporting a 300% increase in cybercrimes since the pandemic began—many aimed at children and families—it is more critical than ever to teach our children about cybersecurity and online safety. The San Diego cyber community is heeding the call!



The Event:

On April 1st, 2023, a 3-hour interactive workshop was held for 60 San Diego Girl Scouts, in partnership with the Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE), Girl Scouts San Diego, Booz Allen Hamilton, and First Citizens Bank. The workshop was designed for Juniors and Cadettes and provided the opportunity to earn all three cybersecurity badges: basics, safeguards, and investigator. Thirteen cybersecurity professionals from various San Diego companies, including Booz Allen Hamilton, ESET, First Citizens Bank, Haiku, INDUS Technology, and Qualcomm, led the badge sessions.

The workshop featured industry-led activities, including the World of Haiku cybersecurity video game, to teach the girls about online safety and privacy protection. Additionally, the workshop allowed the girls to develop their investigative skills to identify cyber threats and vulnerabilities. The participants left with a toolkit to help educate their families, friends, and communities about being cyber savvy and secure online.

"As cyberattacks continue to rise, it's important to equip the next generation with the skills they need to stay safe online," said Eric Basu, CEO of Haiku. "We are proud to partner with Girl Scouts San Diego to help educate girls on cybersecurity and provide them with opportunities to earn badges in this prevalent discipline."

The online cybersecurity game provided by Haiku as part of the partnership is designed to teach girls about online safety, password protection, and other foundational cybersecurity concepts. The Girl Scouts Cybersecurity badge is part of the organization's focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education for girls.



About Haiku:

Haiku is a leading cybersecurity video game company that uses the power of play to educate people about online safety and security. The company's games and educational materials are designed to make cybersecurity education accessible, engaging, and fun for everyone.

About Girl Scouts San Diego:

Girl Scouts San Diego serves more than 20,000 girls in grades K-12 and provides opportunities for girls to develop leadership skills, build self-confidence, and explore new interests. The organization's programs focus on STEM, outdoor adventure, and entrepreneurship, among other areas.