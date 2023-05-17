Bluehenge Capital Partners Makes Investment in Alliance Distribution Partners

Bluehenge Capital is excited to announce its most recent investment in Alliance Distribution Partners, LLC, a growth-oriented industrial supplies distributor.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluehenge Capital Partners is excited to announce its most recent investment in Alliance Distribution Partners, LLC, a growth-oriented industrial supplies distributor.

Bluehenge provided debt financing to support a management buyout of the Company. With the existing management team intact, Alliance is prepared to exploit various organic growth opportunities while continuing to service existing clientele.

“We are excited about the partnership and being able to play a part in the next chapter of the Alliance story as they capitalize on these opportunities and identify others to further bolster the platform,” said Bluehenge Director Albert Alexander.

The Alliance team established and upholds a reputation throughout the marketplace for building strong relationships with best-in-class brands across the industrial, hardware, automotive and specialty retail channels. In addition, the distributor’s mutual success approach aligns with Bluehenge’s values.

“Our team was impressed with Bluehenge from the start because of the depth of their analysis and genuine curiosity about our business and marketplace. Throughout the process, they dug deeper and were more disciplined in their approach – values we admire in our partners,” said Alliance Founder and CEO Roger Woodward.

About Bluehenge Capital Partners

Bluehenge Capital Partners is a Louisiana-based private equity and private credit investment firm offering creative capital solutions for lower middle-market businesses across various industries. With over 27 years of experience together and over $350 million of assets under management, the Bluehenge team provides capital for growth, buyouts and acquisitions to management teams across a nationwide footprint. For additional information, please visit bluehenge.com.

About Alliance Distribution Partners

Founded in 2009, Alliance Distribution Partners, LLC is an industrial, welding and specialty retail supplies distributor headquartered in Hendersonville, TN. The team is led by Roger Woodward (CEO), Nate Scott (VP of Operations), and Stephanie McCrary (Controller).

