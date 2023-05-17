Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,008 in the last 365 days.

First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a semi-annual dividend of 54 cents per share payable on July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 16, 2023. Today’s declaration increases the total dividend paid in 2023 to $1.28 per share, a 9.4% increase from 2022 and is the Corporation’s 35th consecutive year of increased regular dividends.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

For more information contact:  

Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more