New College Course to Counter AI Threat and Prepare Students for Future Workforce

As the use of AI increases, so too does the need for soft skills; forcing universities to adapt to the needs of the workforce & innovate their course offerings

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Divon Academy, a leading provider in soft skills training for students and early career professionals, is excited to announce the debut of its new course to counter the AI threat and the detrimental effects of technology on Gen Z – Success GPS.

Designed to prepare students for success in a rapidly changing market, the for-credit course will be offered virtually to colleges and universities worldwide. Divon Academy Founder & CEO Elan Divon, recently unveiled Success GPS to Business School Deans at the AACSB conference in Chicago April 23.

“Companies are becoming ‘school and degree agnostic’ and are focusing their hiring efforts on work ethic and attitude, over prestige and degrees,” said Divon. “The shift to a skills based economy is leveling the playing field and allowing smaller schools to compete with larger institutions if they can churn out students with soft skills. Hawaii Pacific University’s Business School, one of the course’s earliest adopters, is a great example of how innovative schools are adapting to the needs of students and employers.”

The new course features 15 classes that include topics tailored to a Gen Z audience such as: Finding Purpose; Communication Skills, Building Relationships, Work Ethic, Problem Solving, and Managing Conflict. The content will be taught by world class instructors including Dr. Kira Banks, Psychology Professor at St. Louis University, Global Expert on Equity & Inclusion; Mark Bowden, World Renowned Communication Expert, Keynote Speaker and Best-Selling Author; and Amanda Russell, Marketing Professor, Author and Director of 'The Global Centre for Influence' at the University of Texas in Austin.

Hawaii Pacific University, one of the first institutions to implement the new course, is excited about the potential impact it will have on its students.

“Soft skills are especially important in business, where teamwork and collaboration are often required to achieve goals and objectives,“ said Mark S. Rosenbaum, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Business at Hawaii Pacific University. “This task cannot be relegated to an end-of-the-semester PowerPoint group presentation. We are turning to Divon Academy to ensure that we no longer ‘check the box’ regarding soft skills, but rather, that we provide students with skills that require practice and application.”

For more information about Success GPS, visit: https://divonacademy.com/SuccsessGPS-CollegeCourse/

About Divon Academy

Divon Academy is an EdTech company that equips students and young professionals with the most in-demand soft skills that schools don’t teach and technology has disrupted at a time when they’re needed most. Launched in 2019, Divon Academy’s programs combine professional and personal development with health and wellness to address the most pressing needs of young people as they pivot to the workforce and their next stage in life. Its courses are currently used by Fortune 500 companies and organizations such as Disney, Nike and Intel to train young talent, and by colleges and universities to prepare students for the workforce.

