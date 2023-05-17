Historic First Regenerative & Rejuvenative Medicine Industry Annual Congress and Scientific Trade Show™ Announced

APRIL 10-11, 2024 / WINSTON-SALEM, NC / CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. OPEN TO THE INDUSTRY ONLY.

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic first "Regenerative & Rejuvenative Medicine Industry Annual Congress and Scientific Trade Show (R2M) ™" was announced today by officials.

R2M will be held April 10 and 11, 2024, in Winston-Salem, NC, one of the premier hubs of biotechnology in the country and home of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM). The announcement comes from Anthony Atala, MD, director of WFIRM, who serves as R2M Science Director, along with co-chairs David Sinclair, Ph.D., and George Church, Ph.D.

"Regenerative and rejuvenative science is its own industry with a global impact, and R2M will be the largest, most impactful international trade show of its kind, bringing together all sectors,” said Atala.

Regenerative medicine is a broad field includes tissue engineering that seeks to harness the body’s own healing abilities. Rejuvenative medicine, also known as antiaging medicine, deals with reversing the aging process through medical means.

R2M will include plenary sessions, panel discussions and scheduled and ad hoc meetings for discussion among Delegates, including industry executives, investors, medical suppliers, government officials, and media representatives. R2M will be open only to industry professionals and closed to the public.

Meet the Leadership Team

Dr. Anthony Atala directs the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine. His work focuses on growing human organs. Sixteen technologies from his laboratory have been used clinically. He has published over 800 articles, is editor of 25 Books and three journals, and has received over 250 patents. He is a recipient of the US Congress funded Columbus Foundation Award, bestowed on an individual who is working on a discovery that will significantly affect society; the Smithsonian Ingenuity Award; the Edison Science/Medical Award; and the R&D Innovator of the Year Award. His work was twice listed as Time Magazine’s top 10 medical breakthroughs of the year and was ranked by the Project Management Institute as one of the top 10 most impactful biotech projects in 50 years. He was named by Scientific American as one of the world’s most influential people in biotechnology, by U.S. News & World Report as one of 14 Pioneers of Medical Progress, by Life Sciences Intellectual Property Review as one of 50 key influencers in life sciences intellectual property, and by Nature Biotechnology as one of 10 top world translational researchers. Dr. Atala was elected to the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Inventors.

Dr. David Sinclair is a world-renowned geneticist, biologist, and longevity researcher. He is a professor at Harvard Medical School and a founding director of The Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research at Harvard. Dr. Sinclair is known for his pioneering research in the field of aging and longevity, including his groundbreaking work on the role of sirtuins and the potential for cellular rejuvenation through genetic manipulation. His research has led to numerous breakthroughs in the understanding of aging and developing potential anti-aging therapies. Recently, Dr Sinclair published an important paper in Cell that argues epigenetic dysregulation in the form of information loss is a major driver of aging, but it can be reversed in vivo by partial cellular reprogramming. He and his co-authors were able to make mice younger by resetting their epigenetic clocks using a combination of four genes known as Yamanaka factors. This paper is widely discussed and praised as a breakthrough in aging research. Dr. Sinclair has been recognized as one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world and has received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to science and medicine.

Dr. George Church is a world-renowned geneticist, and professor at Harvard Medical School, as well as a founding member of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. He is widely regarded as the “Founding Father of Genomics,” is a pioneer in the fields of genomics, synthetic biology, and gene editing, and has played a key role in developing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9. Dr. Church's groundbreaking research has led to numerous breakthroughs in our understanding of the human genome, and his work has implications for fields ranging from personalized medicine to biotechnology. Dr. Church has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, including election to the National Academy of Sciences and the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

R2M will be vital for the regenerative and rejuvenative medicine industry, and attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the finest minds, network with industry leaders, and participate in discussions that will shape the future of the field. For more information, visit www.r2m.org.

About R2M

R2M is hosted by Rejuvenation Media Group, LLC, a company created to support the regenerative and rejuvenative medicine industry through experiences and information that empower leaders with unparalleled access to exceptional individuals and insights through an innovative range of digital platforms and live events.