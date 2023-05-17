Woven Science Partners with Kaizn to Deliver Next Generation of Psychedelic Wellness Retreats and Protocol Development
Strategic partnership brings hospitality and coaching expertise to Woven’s ecosystem for mental health innovation.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Woven Science is a holding company executing on its mission to redefine mental healthcare by building an ecosystem of companies that bridge ancient wisdom with modern science. We are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Kaizn, an experiential wellness company that sits at the intersection of human development, optimal psychology, functional holistic health, and psychedelic science. Kaizn offers retreats in destinations across Europe and North America. Kaizn joins Woven Science’s health and wellness ecosystem, alongside 25 other leading organizations.
“There are many lessons to be learnt from the demise of some of the leading delivery companies in an industry that is both rightfully in a hurry, and also falling prey to grandiosity, cognitive biases, and unexamined assumptions,” said Nick von Christierson, CEO and Co-Founder of Woven Science. “Woven Science believes that the success or failure of the psychedelic renaissance rests not on our capacity to engineer novel psychedelic compounds, but on our skill in preparing for and integrating mystical and psychedelic experiences into people’s lives. Kaizn’s protocol’s emphasis on experiential learning demonstrates a deep understanding of community-building, behavioral change and social impact, while the team brings much-needed global management experience across hospitality, wellness, and leadership coaching. Having observed the rapidly changing treatment landscape, we are excited to join forces to offer this novel approach to the market - with a particular emphasis on the importance of integration as a way to sustain mental well-being.”
Kaizn’s proprietary protocol focuses on skills development through immersive experiences. They offer three tailored programs: Reset, Navigate, and Regenerate. These programs vary in depth, intensity, and commitment, allowing Kaizn to truly meet their participants at the level they are at. Each program offers preparation and integration, as well as a safe, legal psychedelic experience. Kaizn believes that the tools and frameworks one learns in the context of a psychedelic journey are also fundamental skills for life and that integration is an active process where real-world community is essential to driving long-term outcomes.
“Kaizn was founded to create real-world solutions to some of the most pressing mental and physical health challenges of our time. We exist to help people nourish themselves while transforming their communities and cultivating more regenerative ways of living and working on our planet,” said Alex Potter, CEO and Co-Founder of Kaizn. “We are grateful to Woven Science for sharing our commitment to intentional growth, based on trust and strong foundations and we look forward to expanding our capacity to offer legal and safe retreats that use psychedelic medicine to support human betterment. We believe that Woven Science is the perfect partner because of their extensive and supportive ecosystem as well as their unwavering commitment to the protection of both indigenous wisdom and our planetary ecosystems, through their foundation El Puente.”
Kaizn’s next series of retreats will be hosted in the Netherlands on the 24-28th July, 7th-11th August and 16th-20th October, before then moving to Jamaica at the end of 2023 and early 2024.
Founded in 2018, Kaizn is led by Co-Founders Alex Potter and Jono Remington-Hobbs. Both are trained coaches, meditation teachers, breathworkers, and psychedelic-assisted facilitators. Alex previously conceptualized, built and operated numerous food, hospitality, and events companies across the UK and Europe, while Jono worked in commodities before leading multinational brand expansions across Africa and founding a longevity health tech company. The Kaizn practitioner team includes highly regarded specialists with a wide range of experience spanning military, depth psychology, functional holistic health, and leadership development.
Woven Science is recognized for its strategic investments into psychedelic-focused mental health innovation, across drug development, health tech, delivery and wellness. These include leading organisations such as Beckley Psytech, Bexson Biomedical, Sana Health, Reconnect Labs and The Alchemist's Kitchen.
About Woven Science
Woven Science builds, backs, and incubates best-in-class companies poised to drive profitable and scalable mental health outcomes across the entire psychedelic treatment arc, from diagnosis to community and mental health sustainability. The Woven Science team and its advisors are seasoned professionals from the wellness, finance, biotech, neuroscience, and psychedelic arenas bringing extensive operational and strategic expertise to tackling the mental illness epidemic. They share Kaizn’s belief that the path to sustained mental health requires multi-disciplinary and integrative models of care.
About Kaizn
Kaizn is an experiential wellness company offering individuals the opportunity to heal, transform, and summon greater purpose in their lives through the skilful application of a signature protocol, called the Inner Compass, which is taught and delivered by a team of leading experts in the psychedelic arena. The Kaizn protocol is designed as an antidote to modern living and its myriad of challenges. Kaizn’s multidisciplinary team pulls from a rich tapestry of life experiences, from military service, functional medicine, depth psychology, and plant medicine, delivering full-spectrum support to its clients.
Kaizn White Paper
Nick von Christierson
Woven Science
hello@woven.science
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn