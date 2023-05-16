Measures to expand enrollment in preschool education discussed

UZBEKISTAN, May 16 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of proposals for improving the system of preschool education.

Today, more than 2 million children are brought up in about 30 thousand preschool education institutions in the country. Through the construction of 422 state kindergartens and the opening of more than 21,000 non-state preschool institutions, 1,200,000 places for children have been created over the past five years. The preschool enrollment rate reached 72 percent.

At the same time, citizens noted the need to increase the number of kindergartens during open dialogues at places. In this regard, the Ministry of Preschool and School Education has developed proposals for organizing the preschool education process based on a new order.

In particular, measures have been developed to improve the system further, improve the quality of education in kindergartens and increase their capacity, and introduce advanced foreign experience. Thus, new public kindergartens will be built in densely populated areas, or those with low enrollment in preschool education, and private sector participation will be increased. In schools that work with a low load, it is planned to open preparatory groups.

The Head of state, focusing on the importance of this area in raising children and empowering women, instructed the responsible persons to improve education quality, curricula, and public-private partnerships to a new level.

The task was set to develop a five-year program to expand coverage of preschool education.

Source: UzA