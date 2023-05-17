New video-response section in Casper test improves identification of high-potential applicants

Investigations with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and UTMB John Sealy School of Medicine validates the enhanced value of the new test format

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights announces that the new video-response format added to the Casper test has improved its ability to predict a candidate's performance in admissions processes. New data shows that Casper has a stronger correlation to outcomes in later stages of the admissions process such as the Multiple Mini Interview (MMI), and has also demonstrated further decreased demographic differences of the Casper test, especially as compared to GPA and MCAT. This emphasizes the new Casper test's enhanced ability to support holistic admissions and diversity initiatives when used at the earliest stages of the process to measure personal and professional attributes of applicants.



By combining the Casper test with a candidate's GPA or MCAT scores, academic abilities as well as personal and professional attributes can be evaluated early in the admissions process. This ensures that applicants with a diverse set of strengths are identified and invited to the interview, rather than relying solely on unreliable and time intensive personal statements and reference letter evaluations, thereby enabling the best use of the time and resources schools spend on conducting MMIs or interviews.

Acuity worked alongside Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and UTMB John Sealy School of Medicine to conduct research that examined the association between the new Casper test and MMI scores. The new test combines video and typed responses and is an improvement from the previous years when only typed responses were required.

For both programs, using the new Casper score showed a stronger correlation with the MMI (convergent validity) compared to using scores from the typed-response format alone, as well as enhanced predictive ability. Highlights from the study are as follows:

For Rutgers applicants taking the new Casper test: For every one point increase in their Casper score, the odds of receiving what the program considers a high MMI score increased by 67%

For every one point increase in their Casper score, the odds of receiving a "high" MMI score (4 or greater out of 5) increased by 160% The study also found minimal relationships between Casper and GPA and MMI and GPA, indicating that basing shortlisting decisions purely on GPA may not put through the best applicants into the next step of the admissions process



Dr. Liesel Copeland, PhD, Assistant Dean of Admissions at Rutgers, said: “We are pleased with the validity results of the new Casper test. Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School has found that Casper has meaningful relationships with the multiple-mini interviews implemented in the school’s admission process in the 2022-2023 cycle. This evidence confirms Casper’s updated test — which assesses social intelligence and professionalism — supports our program even further in bringing in the right candidates for interviews.”

Dr. Kelly Dore, Co-Founder of Acuity Insights and VP, Science & Innovation, added: “This study validates the efficacy of the new test format. We are committed to innovating and finding new ways to provide more value through our admissions assessments, both for higher education institutions and for applicants. Combined with the research that shows this new combined format further reduces demographic differences through the video-response, the new Casper test helps us better support our partners’ mission and mandate to widen access and develop well-rounded professionals.”

Casper and the new video-response format

Casper is a situational judgment test (SJT) that is used by over 600 higher education institutions worldwide. Backed by nearly two decades of research, this online assessment evaluates social intelligence and professionalism by probing for soft skills including communication, empathy, resilience, and teamwork.

In previous years, Casper’s online, open-response format has prompted test takers to respond to real-world scenarios through type-written responses. However, results from several analyses across two years have demonstrated that adding a video-response section improves the test – when compared to the previous text-only response format – in the following ways:

Further reduces demographic differences persistent throughout standardized assessments

Maintains excellent test reliability

Increases the association between higher Casper scores and higher MMI scores



After a full cycle of testing, the video-response section is now added as a regular component of the Casper test. This new format enables higher education institutions to evaluate soft skills more comprehensively, assisting in identifying students who will excel, and support diversity, equity, and inclusion goals even more effectively.

To find out more about Casper please visit the Acuity Insights website . Learn more about Casper-related research here .

