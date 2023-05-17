Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market is projected to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.9%

Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market

The Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market was valued at 4778.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.9%.

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to enable businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.” — Criag Francis