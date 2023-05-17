GUIDANCE DOCUMENT
Draft Level 1 Guidance
FDA-2005-D-0460
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The purpose of this guidance is to assist industry in developing data and obtaining information needed to support approval of drug products in pediatric populations. This guidance addresses selected clinical, scientific, and ethical issues regarding the development of drugs for pediatric use when such drugs are subject to the Pediatric Research Equity Act (PREA) and/or the Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act (BPCA). In 2010, the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 extended provisions of the BPCA to biological products.