America’s Essential Hospitals Introduces 2023–2024 Fellows Class
The Fellows Program, established in 1987, provides strategic leadership and advocacy training to help essential hospitals develop and inspire rising leaders.
The Fellows Program helps the next generation of essential hospital leaders grow as effective and passionate voices for their patients, community, and hospital”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forty-six rising leaders from 22 essential hospitals will explore population health, diversity and inclusion, policymaking, and other issues central to care for low-income and marginalized patients as the newest class of America’s Essential Hospitals fellows.
— Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc
The association will welcome its latest Fellows Program class at its June 2023 annual conference, in Chicago. The program, established in 1987, provides strategic leadership and advocacy training to help member hospitals develop and inspire their high-potential staff.
“The Fellows Program helps the next generation of essential hospital leaders grow as effective and passionate voices for their patients, community, and hospital,” said Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc, vice president of innovation and director of Essential Hospitals Institute, the association’s research, education, and leadership development arm.
Designed for senior clinical and administrative personnel, the program has produced more than 650 alumni, including CEOs, other hospital executives, and national health care thought leaders. America’s Essential Hospitals welcomes these essential hospital leaders to its 2023–2024 fellows class:
Alameda Health System, Alameda, Calif.
-- Aemal Aminy, MHA, director of security.
-- Nikita Joshi, MD, medical director, chief of staff.
Boston Medical Center, Boston.
-- Rachelle Etienne, direct revenue integrity and CDM.
Broadlawns Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa.
-- Janet Naset-Payne, RN, assistant vice president of quality, risk management, and regulatory compliance.
-- Brian Seifert, PharmD, MBA, assistant vice president, ancillary services.
Cambridge Health Alliance, Cambridge, Mass.
-- Susan Branagan, RN, RN manager.
Cook County Health, Chicago.
-- Umair Jabbar, MD, co-chair, readmissions reduction workgroup.
-- Alexandra Normington, MPH, associate chief communications and marketing officer.
-- Priscilla Auguston Ware, MD, chair/medical director.
Eastern State Hospital/UK Healthcare, Lexington, K.Y.
-- Lindsey Jasinski, PhD, MHA, chief administrative officer.
Eskenazi Health, Indianapolis.
-- Nicole Harper, PhD, vice president, revenue cycle services, and chief financial officer.
Grady Health System, Atlanta.
-- Mindy Oberg, DBA, MBA, MHA, executive director, IT, clinical systems, and digital engagement solutions.
Hennepin Healthcare, Minneapolis.
-- Krishnan Subrahmanian, MD, MPhil, pediatrician and co-chair of medical school admissions.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Central Office, New York.
-- Bonnie Cintron, associate executive director, operations.
-- Leticia Kim, director of HCPPA.
-- Joshua Moskovitz, MD, MPH, MBA, interim medical director, utilization management.
-- Allie Nudelman, senior director, external and regulatory affairs.
-- Arta Seferi, DNP, associate executive director.
NYC Health + Hospitals/ Elmhurst, Elmhurst, N.Y.
-- Josephine George, assistant director.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, New York.
-- Reginald Fernandez, RN, associate director of nursing.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, Brooklyn, N.Y.
-- Adebusayo Adewole, MPA, director of regulatory affairs.
-- Nicole Constantine, chief human resources officer.
-- Latoya Jackson, director, quality improvement.
-- Neka McKenzie, MBA, associate director of adult outpatient department.
-- Deomattie Singh-Bahadur, MA, senior associate director.
NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx, Bronx, N.Y.
-- Alisha Bronne, MBA, care experience officer.
NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn, Brooklyn, N.Y.
-- Laura Grossman, patient experience officer.
-- Seanna-Kaye Denham, chief experience officer.
-- Shangaza Walcott, director of fiscal affairs.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, Queens, N.Y.
-- Jincy Joseph, RN, director of nursing.
-- Marzya Sdrewski, PA, MBA, associate executive director, clinical and ancillary operations.
Parkland Health, Dallas.
-- Kathleen Doherty, MSN, RN, interim vice president.
-- Vasu Polineni, MHA, director, business planning and development.
The MetroHealth System, Cleveland, Ohio.
-- Joseph Golob, MD, senior vice president, chief quality and safety officer.
-- Regina Sawyer, DNP, RN, senior vice president, ambulatory operations and chief nursing officer, ambulatory division.
University Health, San Antonio.
-- Christine Gonzalez, PharmD, director of medical management.
-- Michael Dodd, DNP, MHA, executive director.
University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, Va.
-- Zachary Evans, MS, network communications engineer, staff specialist.
WVU Medicine, Morgantown, W.Va.
-- Jeffrey Lancaster, MD, associate chief medical officer.
-- Daniel O'Neil, PharmD, MS, assistant vice president, pharmacy services.
Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma, Ariz.
-- Heather Armour, MSN, RN, director of support services.
-- Elizabeth Chapin, MS, RN, administrative director.
-- Kristina McNair, director of continuous improvement and project management.
-- Tina Rube, MSW, director of patient experience and care advocacy.
-- Dorie Rush, MSN, RN, administrative director, women’s and children’s services.
-- Edgar Vidal, director of information technology.
# # #
About America’s Essential Hospitals
America’s Essential Hospitals is the leading association and champion for hospitals dedicated to equitable, high-quality care for all, including those who face social and financial barriers to care. Since 1981, America’s Essential Hospitals has advanced policies and programs that promote health, health care access, and equity. We support our more than 300 members with advocacy, policy development, research, education, and leadership development. Communities depend on essential hospitals for care across the continuum, health care workforce training, research, public health and health equity, and other services. Essential hospitals innovate and adapt to lead all of health care toward better outcomes and value. Learn more at essentialhospitals.org.
About Essential Hospitals Institute
Essential Hospitals Institute leads research, education, dissemination, and leadership development for America’s Essential Hospitals. To advance the quality, equity, safety, and affordability of care at essential hospitals, the Institute identifies promising practices in the field, provides professional development training, promotes practice improvements, and disseminates innovative approaches to care. It does this with an eye toward improving individual and population health, especially for underrepresented and marginalized people and communities.
Carl Graziano
America's Essential Hospitals
+ +1 202.585.0102
email us here