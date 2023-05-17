The Fifth Volla Community Days Arrive With A New Model And Lots Of Opportunities
Volla Phone X23 makes its debut at the Fifth Volla Community Days from May 20 to 21 with Developer Hackathon and business opportunities.
We have introduced four remarkable smartphone models, prioritizing an intelligent and refreshing new operating concept while maintaining uncompromising data protection.”REMSCHEID, REMSCHEID, GERMANY, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallo Welt Systeme is thrilled to announce its much anticipated fifth Volla Community Days, a celebration of the thriving community. The event serves as a platform for our esteemed team, partners, and dedicated users to come together, showcasing their innovative solutions based on Volla Phones and our software platform.
— Dr. Jörg Wurzer
The attendees will have the opportunity to meet international guests and experience their captivating presentations, engaging demos, and insightful interviews. The event will enable users and developers to connect with industry professionals and gain valuable insights.
As an ambitious, young German company, Hallo Welt Systeme believes in the spirit of "Think Different," a concept that has been long forgotten by Big Tech companies. The Volla Community Days illustrate our commitment to thinking differently and fostering collaboration to restore the transformative potential of technology. The event stands out from previous years in multiple ways. Firstly, our partners and business customers will present practical business solutions specifically developed using Volla smartphones, Volla OS, and Ubuntu Touch.
Secondly, the event features the participation of renowned companies, including Umlaut (part of Accenture), Safety-e, GNU Health, our valued vendor and partner Gigaset, and our newly introduced distributor, Linux Nordic. The partnership with Linux Nordic marks our entry into the Scandinavian Market. Furthermore, we are delighted to have our US partner, RLMsolutions.com, present at the event.
The Volla Community Days is a two-day event that will take place on the 20th and 21st of May, 2023. The event will unveil the much-awaited Volla Phone X23, the second-generation rugged smartphone from Germany. The phone is set to revolutionize the smartphone market with its durability and double security.
In addition to the unveiling, we are excited to announce the Hackathon exclusively for developers. This Hackathon will offer participants engaging challenges, valuable prizes, and a platform to share their own innovative ideas and projects. Moreover, Volla Community Days bring a wealth of opportunities for entrepreneurs to present their business ideas with the Volla Phone or Volla OS.
Since its inception, Hallo Welt Systeme has been committed to product development in collaboration with our users. Dr. Jörg Wurzer, the Founder and Managing Director, has a unique fundraising approach that involves his own capital and crowdfunding rather than venture capital. This allows the company to make independent decisions and prioritize the needs and desires of our community.
Our approach and strategy have been successful, resulting in a stable customer base and healthy growth. To date, we have proudly distributed over 7,000 devices across 55 countries globally. Furthermore, we have introduced four remarkable smartphone models, prioritizing an intelligent and refreshing new operating concept while maintaining uncompromising data protection. Our fundamental ethos sets us apart in the industry, as we believe that technology should not only be innovative but also respect privacy and autonomy. With the upcoming Volla Phone X23, we continue our mission to focus on simplicity and independence from the cloud.
About Us:
Established in 2017 by Dr. Jörg Wurzer, Hallo Welt Systeme has been thriving in the industry by empowering users to experience a new level of freedom. Based in Remscheid, Germany, the company believes in long-term privacy protection. Unlike the big tech companies that have a conventional focus on apps and cloud dependency, Volla Phone focuses on simplicity and independence from the cloud.
