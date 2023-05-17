Hardware Security Modules Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Gemalto, Thales e-Security, Utimaco
Hardware Security Modules Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Hardware Security Modules Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Hardware Security Modules Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Hardware Security Modules market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Gemalto NV (Amsterdam), Thales e-Security, Inc. (United States), Utimaco GmbH (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), FutureX (United States), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States) , SWIFT (Belgium), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Atos SE (France), Ultra-Electronics (United Kingdom), Yubico (United States), Westone (United States), JN UNION (China)
— Criag Francis
Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-hardware-security-modules-market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Hardware Security Modules market to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Hardware Security Modules Market Breakdown by Application (Industrial and Manufacturing, BFSI, Government, Others) by Type (LAN Based, PCle Based, USB Based) by Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Hardware Security Modules market size is estimated to increase by USD 670.3 Million at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 819 Million.
Definition:
A Hardware Security Module (HSM) is a physical computing device that provides secure key and cryptographic services to protect sensitive data and transactions. The HSM market includes a wide range of hardware devices that provide various security services, such as key generation, storage, and management, encryption and decryption, digital signatures, and authentication.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Hardware Security Modules Market: LAN Based, PCle Based, USB Based
Key Applications/end-users of Hardware Security Modules Market: Industrial and Manufacturing, BFSI, Government, Others
Market Trends:
Growing demand from banking and financial institutes
Market Drivers:
Increment in the count of cyber attacks
Market Opportunities:
Increasing Adoption of cloud-based and IoT technologies
Book Latest Edition of Global Hardware Security Modules Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=313
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Hardware Security Modules Market?
• What you should look for in a Hardware Security Modules
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Hardware Security Modules vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Gemalto NV (Amsterdam), Thales e-Security, Inc. (United States), Utimaco GmbH (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), FutureX (United States), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States) , SWIFT (Belgium), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Atos SE (France), Ultra-Electronics (United Kingdom), Yubico (United States), Westone (United States), JN UNION (China)
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Hardware Security Modules
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Hardware Security Modules for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Make an enquiry to understand outline of study and further possible customization in offering https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-hardware-security-modules-market
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Hardware Security Modules Market
Hardware Security Modules Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (LAN Based, PCle Based, USB Based)
Hardware Security Modules Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Industrial and Manufacturing, BFSI, Government, Others) (2022-2028)
Hardware Security Modules Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Hardware Security Modules Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Hardware Security Modules Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (LAN Based, PCle Based, USB Based)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Hardware Security Modules
Hardware Security Modules Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @
https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-hardware-security-modules-market
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Hardware Security Modules Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ 1 434-322-0091
craig.francis@htfmarketreport.com