The Journey of Silver – From Argor-Heraeus Latin America with Haelixa
Argor-Heraeus Latin America (AHLA) is building a new silver refinery. It will refine silver and mark it with Haelixa's DNA physical traceability solution.
Our new refinery will deliver the highest quality of refined silver. Using Haelixa to mark our silver adds an extra layer of value and assurance to our customers.”ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold and silver refineries undertake elaborate measures to guarantee the authenticity of newly minted bars that are manufactured with high purity and adhere to strict standards. However, conventional bar labelling solutions are often conspicuous and easy to replicate, posing a significant challenge. Therefore, innovative provenance technologies for precious metal products are imperative to outsmart the perpetrators of illicit trade. The primary objective is to impede the counterfeiting of precious metal products and render it challenging to produce convincing replicas.
— Max Oemick, President of the Board of AHLA
Argor-Heraeus is the world leader in transforming precious metals into cast or minted products, abiding by the highest values. Argor-Heraeus Latin America (AHLA) is elevating the standards of refining silver by building a new refinery near its home office in Santiago, Chile. The state-of-the-art facility will refine silver and mark it with Haelixa's DNA physical traceability solution. With this identification, customers will be confident in their purchase of genuine silver.
Haelixa is an internationally recognized leader in physical traceability based in Switzerland. The company produces a distinctive DNA solution that is solved in liquid form and applied by spraying onto raw materials and finished products, like silver. In the AHLA project, DNA application will be automated entirely into their mechanical systems for consistent application. Once the liquid evaporates, the DNA adheres to the silver bars and cannot be removed or altered. After marking with the exclusive DNA for AHLA silver, it is tested along the supply chain to ensure the same silver is making the journey. The DNA presence is detected through PCR testing, providing an indisputable forensic result. The test outcome will prove the silver's origination from the mine and confirm the authenticity and product integrity of the AHLA refinery.
From industry reports, it is clear that customers are demanding more openness in the chain of custody for precious metals. Max Oemick, President of the Board of AHLA, says, "Our new refinery will deliver the highest quality of refined silver. Using Haelixa to mark our silver adds an extra layer of value and assurance to our customers."
Tracing the refining of silver is changing the rules of the game, and this project comes after years of successfully marking gold for Argor-Heraeus. "While traceability is not mandatory for precious metals like silver, there is clear added value in proving that a product is irrefutably genuine," mentioned Michela Puddu, Co-Founder of Haelixa. She added, "Using a robust and tamper-proof technology like ours is how refineries can strengthen security in addition to their current anti-counterfeit and traceability systems."
Traceable silver is another step in setting a new standard for transparency and responsibility. The new AHLA facility is set to open in the Fall of 2023 and will sell the silver to a variety of customers around the world.
About Argor-Heraeus Latin America
Argor-Heraeus Latin America, a chemical, precious metals, state-of-the-art technology and R&D company of Chilean-Swiss origin, partners of Argor-Heraeus SA of the Heraeus group, one of the largest and most respected companies in Europe and the world when it comes to precious metals and state-of-the-art production.
www.argor.cl
About Haelixa
Haelixa Ltd. pioneers developing and commercializing physical product traceability solutions to ensure complete end-to-end supply-chain transparency, focusing on sustainably manufactured products, such as organic or recycled textiles. Based on DNA markers, the Haelixa technology is physically applied to the material and stays linked, providing a traceable physical fingerprint from producer to retail.
www.haelixa.com
Holly Berger
Haelixa
+41 44 592 69 00
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube