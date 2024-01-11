Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Lokelma, sodium zirconium cyclosilicate, Date of authorisation: 22/03/2018, Revision: 10, Status: Authorised

Lokelma is effective at lowering blood potassium levels and keeping levels of potassium within the normal range.

In a main study of 754 patients with hyperkalaemia, 86% of patients taking Lokelma 10 g had normal potassium levels after 2 days compared with 48% of those taking placebo (a dummy treatment). In addition, when patients who had normal potassium levels after Lokelma treatment were given further treatment with either Lokelma or placebo, potassium levels stayed normal for longer with Lokelma than with placebo.

Another main study involved 258 patients who had normal potassium levels after Lokelma treatment. In this 4-week study, patients receiving further treatment with Lokelma had lower potassium levels from the second week of treatment than patients taking placebo.