Transfer Switch Market Size, Share, Report, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Transfer Switch Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the transfer switch market size is predicted to reach $2.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth in the transfer switch market is due to growing demand for a continuous and steady power supply. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest transfer switch market share. Major transfer switch manufacturers include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Corporation, Cummins Inc.

Global Transfer Switch Market Segments

•By Types Of Transfer Switches: Automatic Transfer Switch, Transfer Switch Manual

•By Transition Mode: Soft Load, Closed, Delayed, Open

•By End Use: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A transfer switch refers to a switch used to secure the connection or disconnection of various electricity sources toward an electric load. This switch switches an electrical load between two sources of power, such as a main power source and a backup power source. These switches are used to switch between a generator and grid service, between various generators, or various grid service entrances.

