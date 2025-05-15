Growth In The Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Forecast: Expected To Reach $6.62 Billion By 2029

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market?

The necrotizing enterocolitis market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4.83 billion in 2024 to $5.16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising occurrence of necrotizing enterocolitis, increasing populations, increasing per capita income, increasing government funding, and increasing cases of premature births.

The necrotizing enterocolitis market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising expense of healthcare, the incidence and prevalence of ulcerative colitis UC, the increase in gastrointestinal diseases, the increase in the number of geriatric and obese people, and the expanding geriatric population. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in biomarker research for early NEC detection, developments in non-invasive testing methods, adoption of advanced monitoring systems, advancements in surgical techniques, and development of targeted therapies.

Why Is The Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Seeing Significant Growth?

The increasing cases of premature births are expected to propel the growth of the necrotizing enterocolitis market going forward. Premature births, also known as preterm births, refer to the delivery of a baby before 37 weeks of gestation, compared to the typical 40-week pregnancy term. The increasing cases of premature births are due to maternal health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and infections, which increase the risk of preterm labor, and lifestyle factors, including smoking, drug use, and poor nutrition, contribute to a higher likelihood of premature births. Rising premature births lead to more cases of necrotizing enterocolitis NEC as premature infants have immature gastrointestinal systems, increasing susceptibility to inflammation and infection. For instance, in January 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based government agency, premature births account for 8.67% of total births in the United States annually. Therefore, increasing cases of premature births are driving the growth of the necrotizing enterocolitis market.

Which Market Leaders Are Governing The Growth Of The Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market?

Major companies operating in the necrotizing enterocolitis market are Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Cleveland Clinic, Boston Children's Hospital, Hollister Incorporated, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Prolacta Bioscience Inc., Evolve BioSystems, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Liminal BioSciences Inc., Noveome Biotherapeutics Inc., Infant Bacterial Therapeutics, Prometic Life Sciences Inc., Nexilico, Siolta Therapeutics, ProThera Biologics Inc., Plakous Therapeutics Inc., and Chosen Diagnostics Inc.

How Are Emerging Trends Shaping The Future Of The Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market?

Major companies operating in the necrotizing enterocolitis market are focusing on developing innovative product solutions, such as cell-free sterile biologic solutions, to address the critical unmet need for effective treatments and improve outcomes in premature infants. A cell-free sterile biologic solution is a purified, sterile liquid containing bioactive molecules such as proteins, growth factors, and cytokines derived from cultured cells but without any intact cells, designed to promote healing and reduce inflammation. For instance, in December 2023, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, received notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA, allowing the company to proceed with its Phase 1-2 clinical trial for ST266, a novel biologic aimed at treating necrotizing enterocolitis NEC in premature infants. It marks a significant milestone as ST266 is anticipated to be the first major therapeutic advancement for NEC in over 30 years, addressing a critical medical need given the disease's high morbidity and mortality rates among vulnerable populations.

How is The Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Segmented?

1 By Treatment: Total Parenteral Nutrition TPN, Gastrointestinal Decompression, Antimicrobial Therapy, Antifungal Treatment, Paracentesis, Other Treatments

2 By Diagnosis: Laboratory Tests, Imaging Techniques

3 By Stage: Stage I Suspected Necrotizing Enterocolitis, Stage II Definite Necrotizing Enterocolitis, Stage III Advanced Necrotizing Enterocolitis

4 By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Neonatal Intensive Care Units NICUs, Specialty Clinics

Which Regions Are Driving The Growth Of The Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market?

North America was the largest region in the necrotizing enterocolitis market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the necrotizing enterocolitis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

