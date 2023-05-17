Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Size 2021 : Surpass $21,544.6 million by 2030 | 14.9% CAGR

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare interoperability solutions market generated $5.32 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $21.54 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Adoption of cloud technology related to healthcare services and implementation of various healthcare reforms such as Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) drive the growth of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market. However, concerns regarding patient data safety & security restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments in the Asia-Pacific region creates new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for healthcare interoperability solutions increased to keep healthcare records for keeping accurate patient information, linking patient records, and ensuring interoperability and cyber security.

However, there has been a slight negative impact on the market as the focus from cost-intensive and long-term projects such as healthcare interoperability solutions shifted to other services such as patient access management and others.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market based on level, deployment, end-user, and region.

Based on level, the structural segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the semantic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the healthcare payers segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market analyzed in the research include Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Jitterbit, Orion Health, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., and ViSolve Inc.

