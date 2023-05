L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 Released

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 book, eBook, audiobook have been released.

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 was released as a book, eBook, and audiobook.

Galaxy Press is not only releasing [L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39] book and eBook editions but its first in-house audiobook.” — John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Galaxy Press marks another milestone with nearly four decades of discovering the newest and most exciting voices of science fiction and fantasy with the May 16 release of L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 . “Galaxy Press is not only releasing the book and eBook editions but its first in-house audiobook,” noted John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press. “While Volume 39 eBook released globally today via Amazon.com, the print and audiobook editions released in the US and Canada only and will release in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK on July 18.”Writers and Illustrators of the Future, by the very nature of the Contests, has become one of the most diverse anthologies published, this year with winners from nine countries. Contests are open to all amateur writers and illustrators of speculative fiction, free to enter, and judging is blind—meaning judges only see the story or art and a number assigned to it—making it a true meritocracy.Stories published in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 with winners, illustrators, and including their nationalities, are:KITSUNEWritten by Devon Bohm – United StatesIllustrated by Alaya Knowlton – United StatesMOONLIGHT AND FUNKWritten by Marianne Xenos – United StatesIllustrated by April Solomon – United StatesDEATH AND THE TAXMANWritten by David Hankins – United StatesIllustrated by Sarah Morrison – CanadaUNDER MY CYPRESSESWritten by Jason Palmatier – United StatesIllustrated by Helen Yi – South KoreaWHITE ELEPHANTWritten by David K. Henrickson – United StatesIllustrated by Kristen Hadaway – United StatesPIRACY FOR BEGINNERSWritten by J. R. Johnson – CanadaIllustrated by Chris Binns – United KingdomA TRICKLE IN HISTORYWritten by Elaine Midcoh – United StatesIllustrated by José Sánchez – Costa RicaTHE WITHERING SKYWritten by Arthur H. Manners – United KingdomIllustrated by Ximing Luo – ChinaTHE FALL OF CRODENDRA MWritten by T. J. Knight – United StatesIllustrated by Chris Arias – Costa RicaTHE CHILDREN OF DESOLATIONWritten by Spencer Sekulin – CanadaIllustrated by Cyberaeon – RomaniaTIMELINES AND BLOODLINESWritten by L. H. Davis – United StatesIllustrated by Clarence Bateman – JamaicaTHE LAST HISTORYWritten by Samuel Parr – United KingdomIllustrated by Dao Vi – VietnamL. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 547 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 2,000 novels and nearly 6,300 short stories. They have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 394 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,800 illustrations, 390 comic books, graced 700 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 Book Trailer