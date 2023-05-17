Qbic Technology Debuts Eco-Friendly EP-0400 & EP-0700 Smart Panels for the Modern Office

Qbic Technology unveils the sustainable solution for the modern office: the EP Series, the EP-0400 and EP-0700 for desk and room booking.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology announced the launch of its EP Series, the EP-0400 and EP-0700, a cutting-edge range of ePaper signage designed to transform workplace efficiency while promoting sustainability.

Qbic Technology, a frontrunner in the field of energy-saving ARM-based smart devices, remains steadfast in helping businesses reach their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets. The EP Series, their latest foray into ePaper signage, underlines Qbic's dedication to a sustainable future, resonating powerfully with today's corporate sustainability objectives.

"The EP-0400 and EP-0700 are a game-changer, turning sustainability from a nice-to-have to a must-have in today's digital world," said Jeremy Juan, Marketing Director at Qbic Technology. "It's all about enhancing office efficiency while supporting our clients' eco-friendly efforts. Simply put, it's progress for everyone involved."

The EP Series comes in two sizes, the 4.2" model for desk booking and the 7.5" variant for room booking. Despite the difference in size, both models share the same advanced features, ease of deployment, and long life cycle.

The three-year battery lifespan and ultra-low-power consumption alleviate the worry of constant maintenance and underscore Qbic's commitment to deploying energy-efficient solutions and minimizing environmental impact. Operating on batteries, the product's cable-free design increases the ease of deployment, providing businesses with the freedom to position their signage anywhere, independent of power supply constraints.

Lightweight and versatile, both the EP-0400 and EP-0700 can be mounted on any surface – from wood and glass to concrete, and through diverse options, such as screw mounting, adhesive tape, or desktop stand placements, offering maximum flexibility for office layouts. This makes the two solutions ideal for businesses of all sizes and industries looking at quick, easy installation with minimal hassle, which are common concerns regarding traditional options.

The EP Series is not just about efficiency and sustainability; it's also about comfort. The EP-0400 and EP-0700 boast a paper-like display that helps ease eye fatigue. The wide-viewing angle enhances readability, making it easier than ever for staff to check desk or room availability and make bookings.

Qbic Technology invites interested parties to explore the advantages of the EP Series ePaper signage for desk and room booking. Discover how this product can streamline your office management while helping achieve your sustainability goals.

Qbic Technology (6825.TW), a pioneering force in high-performance, low-power ARM-based devices and solutions, revolutionizes spaces worldwide with smarter and eco-friendlier technologies. Qbic is uniquely positioned to cater to diverse industry needs with years of award-winning expertise in power-efficient ARM technology and more. Fueled by a strong commitment to excellence, Qbic is eager to offer comprehensive ODM/DMS services and deliver tailor-made intelligent devices and solutions that can transform clients’ visions into reality.