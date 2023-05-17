Sozo Wellness Centers offers Spravato treatment – An effective way to alleviate Treatment Resistant Depression
Now get unique and customized mental health care at Sozo
We are excited to offer a new treatment to those who have been suffering from depression without relief. We provide an inclusive and collaborative approach to mental wellbeing”NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sozo Wellness Centers of America is now offering Spravato to patients suffering from Major Depressive Disorder and Treatment Resistant Depression in the greater Newark DE area. A Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) certified clinic, Sozo ensures the highest standards of safety and quality of care for its patients. Sozo’s expertise in Spravato and their team-based approach ensures that the patients receive high-quality care. "We are excited to offer a new treatment to those who have been suffering from depression without relief. We provide an inclusive and collaborative approach to mental wellbeing” says Ron Tyree, Chief Medical Officer at Sozo Wellness Centers.
Treatment Resistant Depression is a severe and persistent type of depression, and the patients does not respond well to the regular anti-depressants. SPRAVATO® nasal spray for depression is a safe and effective FDA approved treatment for TRD and has been evaluated in both short- and long-term trials for safety and efficacy. This clinical depression treatment is self-administered in their office under the supervision of a trained healthcare professional and they will ensure you are safe and help alleviate any adverse side effects.
With their new office at Newark, Delaware, Sozo Wellness Centers is committed to provide accessible and effective treatments to patients in the local area. Apart from being a Spravato treatment center, they also offer medication management services, talk therapy for depression and telehealth for depression. By combining therapy, psychiatry, and other innovative treatments like Spravato and soon to be available psychedelics, Sozo aims to provide cutting edge care to its patients.
About Sozo wellness Centers:
Sozo Wellness Centers are a group of REMS-certified Spravato treatment centers built specifically for those patients suffering from Treatment Resistant Depression. The centers adhere to the highest standards of safety set by REMS and provides a secure and comfortable environment for treatment. Sozo’s trained caregivers practice the art of healing and provides the best possible care to patients.
For more information about Sozo Wellness Centers and its services, please email us at info@sozocenters.com or call us at 302 595 4924.
