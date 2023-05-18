BestCompaniesAZ & AZ Business Magazine Announce Last Call for Nominations for 2023 Arizona Most Admired Companies Award
Arizona program recognizes companies for Workplace Culture, Customer Excellence, Leadership, Innovation and Social Responsibility. Nominations Due May 28, 2023PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BestCompaniesAZ, a regional employer branding firm, and Arizona Business magazine, are now accepting nominations and corporate sponsors for the 14th annual 2023 Arizona’s Most Admired Companies Awards (MAC), a statewide award program designed to recognize the contributions and impact all Arizona employers bring to our great state.
"This is the most comprehensive and prestigious award program in Arizona for we recognize companies based on 5 categories: Workplace Culture, Leadership Excellence, Innovation, Customer Opinion and Corporate and Social Responsibility,” says Denise Gredler, co-founder of the Most Admired Companies program.
Honorees and spotlight award winners will be celebrated at an in-person event 5:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, October 5 at Chateau Luxe at 1175 E. Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix, 85024. The theme is "Mardi Gras."
Nominations are open through May 28, 2023 and can be accessed here (Link Here).
For event sponsorship opportunities, contact Denise Gredler at Dgredler@bestcompaniesaz.com.
About BestCompaniesAZ:
BestCompaniesAZ specializes in helping corporate clients develop, strengthen and market their unique employer brands through a variety of digital marketing, events, and award programs. Founded in 2002, BestCompaniesAZ pioneered the intersection of recruiting, human resources, marketing, and public relations and has evolved into an exclusive, niche PR, marketing and employer branding firm that specializes in building and promoting strong employer brands. BestCompaniesAZ is the co-founder of the Arizona Most Admired Companies program in partnership with AZ Business Magazine. For more information, visit BestCompaniesAZ.com, or call 480-545-5151
About AZ Big Media, Arizona Business Magazine:
For more than 35 years, AZ Big Media has been bringing readers the state's most compelling business, real estate and lifestyle news through the print editions of Az Business and AZRE magazines, Ranking Arizona, Az Business Leaders, Experience AZ, People & Projects to Know, Arizona Business Angels and Play Ball, the only official spring training publication of The Cactus League.
The company has the fastest-growing news website in the U.S. at AZBigMedia.com. The website serves as a complement to its print publications and incorporates up-to-the-minute breaking news, compelling business stories, C-Level executive editorial profiles and much more. Additionally, AZ Big Media's social media following is interested and engaged, and provides additional opportunities for azbigmedia.com news to be read, shared and discussed.
