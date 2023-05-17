Southern Company CEO Christopher Womack to Deliver Address at Clark Atlanta University’s 34th Commencement Exercises
Commencement is Saturday, May 20, at 8 a.m. at the CAU Panther Stadium, rain or shine.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Atlanta University has announced that Christopher “Chris” Womack, the newly named president and CEO of the Southern Company, will deliver the address during its 34th commencement exercises on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 8 a.m. at the Clark Atlanta University Panther Stadium.
Womack is the first African American to serve as CEO and president of the Southern Company, one of the nation’s largest energy providers. He joins a small cadre of Black chief executives who lead some of the 500 largest U.S.-based, publicly traded corporations.
Womack joined the Southern Company in 1988 and has since held several leadership positions within Southern and its subsidiaries. He was formerly chairman, president, and CEO of Georgia Power, the company’s largest subsidiary.
Before joining the Southern Company, he worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative aide for former Congressman Leon E. Panetta, who was chairman of the House Budget Committee, and as staff director for the Subcommittee on Personnel and Police for the Committee on House Administration.
Womack has earned a name for himself as a business and community leader. He has chaired or served as a member of the boards of the Atlanta Convention of Visitors Bureau, the Atlanta Sports Council, Communities in Schools of Georgia, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Essential Utilities, Inc., Georgia Ports Authority, and Invesco Ltd., among others.
He is the past chair of the board of the East Lake Foundation and is currently on the national board of First Tee, a youth development organization that integrates the game of golf with a life skills curriculum to build its participants’ inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience.
“Christopher Womack has reached the highest echelons of the business world, yet spends considerable time using his skills and success to serve as a leader and advocate in our community,” said CAU President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D. “His brand of conscientious leadership is directly impacting the lives of thousands of Atlanta citizens, as well as citizens throughout the nation.
“As our emerging scholars prepare to take their place in the world, they can look to Womack as a role model for how to succeed in their respective fields while using their CAU education to be engaged civic servants in pursuit of uplifting their communities.”
Womack holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree from The American University, and he completed the Stanford Executive Program in 2001. He is pursuing a political science doctoral degree at Clark Atlanta University.
For a full list of graduation activities, visit https: //www.cau.edu/registrar/registrar-graduation.html
About Clark Atlanta University
Clark Atlanta University (CAU) is where students can receive a “world-class” education, culture, unwavering support, and encouragement from faculty and staff. It is a research-intensive liberal arts institution that prepares and transforms the lives of the students it serves.
Clark Atlanta University is the largest of the 37 United Negro College Fund member institutions. It has a rich history in African-American leadership in social justice. Clark Atlanta students also participated in the development of the Atlanta Student Movement. Additionally, the Negro National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” revived and used in many of today’s marches for equality and justice, was written by alumnus James Weldon Johnson.
It is the largest private HBCU in the State of Georgia, where its School of Business has acclaimed accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Only 5 percent of the world’s schools that offer business degrees at the bachelor’s level or higher hold AACSB Accreditation.
Located in the historic heart of Atlanta, one of the world's great international cities, CAU houses nearly 4,000 students who enjoy access to academic and co-curricular experiences, from forensic debate to on-air broadcasting, to cancer research with world-renowned investigators. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu. #CAUStrong #OneExceptionalUniversity
