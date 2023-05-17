Pure Grown Diamonds Team Expands
Company Appoints New Director of National Accounts
Pure Grown Diamonds is delighted to have Baird as part of our company, he is a force of nature with his easy laugh and professional demeanor. We are extremely fortunate to have him.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Grown Diamonds, both a leading prime grower of diamonds and an early pioneer in growing technology, has announced the appointment of a new director of national accounts.
— Dan Schneider, Executive Vice President
Baird Boucher, a GIA graduate, has more than 30 years of experience in the diamond and jewelry industry. He has worked with a variety of premium brands, including upmarket Italian manufacturers, exclusive watch brands and most recently Smiling Rocks, as the Director of National Sales.
Baird got his start in the industry working with famed San Francisco jeweler Sidney Mobell, as the director of sales.
“Pure Grown Diamonds is delighted to have Baird as part of our company,” said Dan Schneider, Executive Vice President. “Baird is a force of nature with his easy laugh and professional demeanor. We are extremely fortunate to have him.”
Schneider continued: “Baird will be assuming a lead role in the sales and distribution of Pure Grown’s new Love2Love fine jewelry collection.”
Love2Love features lab-grown diamonds created with cutting-edge technology, offering a sustainable and ethical alternative to mined diamonds without compromising on quality or beauty. The collection gives prominence to a range of lab-grown diamond styles with fancy colored diamonds including center and side stones.
Love2Love will premiere at the CBG Las Vegas show 30 May through 1 June 2023 at Booth #151, followed by the JCK Las Vegas show 2 June through 5 June 2023 at Booth #7123. Interested brand distribution partners are welcome to schedule an appointment time to preview the collection.
