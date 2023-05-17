Studio Place Talk Show Store Launches in Brentwood Gardens Plaza, Empowering Customers to Create Their Own Talk Shows
State-of-the-art production facility partners with Michelle Murad of MAM Studios to produce and distribute purpose driven, high-quality talk showsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio Place Talk Show Store, a brand new talk show production facility, is set to open its doors to the public in the Brentwood Gardens Plaza Shopping center in Los Angeles on May 21st, 2023. The innovative new space will give customers the opportunity to create their own fully produced talk show, which will be filmed on-site using state-of-the-art equipment.
Studio Place has partnered with the founder of MAM Studios, Michelle Murad, to create, produce, and distribute talk shows for its customers. Clients who have produced shows at Studio Place include Emily Ford, Natasha Graziano, Shirin Yadegar, Marissa Gold, Tanya Memme, Eugenia Kuzmina, Soulfia Perez King, Tricia Love Vargas, and Natasha Phillips.
Murad, who is also the co-creator and host of the daily lifestyle show Good Day Live, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership. She is excited to help clients turn their talk show dreams into reality.
The founder of Studio Place is Andy Waldman, who also serves as the President of Sway Media Networks in Los Angeles. Waldman is thrilled to launch Studio Place, which he believes will be a game-changer in the world of talk show production. He stated, "At Studio Place, we're all about helping people invest in themselves and their personal or commercial brand by creating their own talk show. Our mission is to empower people to share their voice, tell their story, and engage with their audience in a meaningful way."
The facility is designed to be a one-stop-shop for all talk show production needs, available on-site. Studio Place will use the latest Black Magic equipment to produce high quality video and a variety of editing solutions including Final Cut Pro and Davinci Resolve to deliver an elevated talk show production to its clients. Customers will have access to a full production team, including a producer, director, camera operators, and editors, to ensure that their show is of the highest quality.
Studio Place is located in the Brentwood Gardens Plaza Shopping center, a premier shopping destination in Los Angeles. The location was chosen for its central location and easy accessibility. The space itself is modern and spacious, with plenty of room for filming, editing, and production.
