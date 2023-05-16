Warren County High School Receives Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

Nashville, Tenn. – Warren County High School received the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award by registering at least 85% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote.

“Congratulations Warren County High School, for earning our Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I applaud Warren County High School students and staff and the Warren County Election Commission’s commitment to registering 220 eligible students to vote. Their commitment to increasing civic engagement among students in Warren County is commendable.”

High schools that register at least 85% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award and those that register 100% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award.

“I am so glad that Warren County Senior High School was able to meet the criteria to receive the Anne Dallas Dudley Award this year,” said Warren County Administrator of Elections Susie Davenport. “With a school the size of our Senior High School, it is a major accomplishment to get over 85% of the 18-year-olds who attend there registered to vote. There was a lot of time and hard work put in by the staff, the student ambassadors and my deputies to make this happen. A special shout-out goes to AP Government & Civics Teacher Kevin Dunlap and Department Chairwoman Laura Lippe. Encouraging civic engagement in our young adults is very important if we are to have an informed citizenry.”

Warren County High School, along with eight other high schools representing a total of eight counties, earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. Thirteen Tennessee high schools in 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level. All Tennessee public, charter, and private schools and home school associations could participate in the second annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.

"We are honored to receive this award from Secretary of State, Tre Hargett,” said Warren County High School AP Government and Civics teacher William Kevin Dunlap. “As our students are graduating from high school as Warren County Pioneers and entering the next chapter in their lives, it is important to have civic minded young adults willing to participate in our great republic through voting."



The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award, launched in 2021, is named after renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. She helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The award is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other Department of State civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.