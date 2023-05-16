Advance Solutions announces Non-Profit Service Management solution powered by the Now Platform
ALPHARETTA, GA., UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Solutions, a ServiceNow Elite partner, has announced the release of NPSM Cloud, its proprietary solution for non-profits. NPSM stands for Non-Profit Service Management, a cloud-based platform built on ServiceNow to reduce costs, modernize operations and end to end digital transformation.
Non-profits are struggling with outdated legacy systems and tools. They work in silos and use multiple tools to manage business-critical operations—leading to inefficiencies, higher costs of operations, and the wasted time.
NPSM is a holistic solution, including more than 25 foundational modules to solve more than 30 critical business operations for non-profits resulting in a seamless end-to-end experience for employees, consumers, third party vendors, volunteers and key stakeholders. NPSM provides solutions to manage grants, procurement, compliance, donations, travel and expenses, document management, talent and recruitment management, office space and asset management, identity and access management, and much more.
NPSM provides thoughtful customer service interactions, utilizing a mobile-optimized virtual agent that helps executives with real-time reporting and analytics. The company’s customers tell them that NPSM breaks silos, improves interdepartmental communication, reduces manual paperwork and automates processes that save time and reduce the costs of operations.
Sylvain St-Pierre, CIO at UNDP said, "UNDP has been using ServiceNow with augmented capabilities from applications delivered by Advance Solutions to support UNDP’s strategy. We welcome Advance Solutions’ initiative to support organizations like ours that help make this world safer and more sustainable today and for the generations that will follow us. UNall is one of those applications part of NPSM applications that have been instrumental in digitally transforming the way we provide services at UNDP by providing us an ability to better track and measure the impact of our work."
“We’ve done extensive work with non-profits like UNICEF, UNDP and many other UN agencies over the years and are familiar with their unique needs and challenges. We’ve seen first-hand how legacy systems can hold NGOs back with operational inefficiencies that cause delays in the decision-making process and increase expenses due to multiple home-grown applications,” said Gaurav Kochhar, CEO at Advance Solutions Corp. “NPSM will eliminate this issue. It will change the way contributors, beneficiaries, and volunteers experience come together and work for their cause.”
For more information, please visit https://www.npsmcloud.com/
NPSM is a product of Advance Solutions Corp.
About Advance Solutions Corp.
Advance Solutions (ADVANCE) is a global Elite partner of ServiceNow with 15 years+ of experience in handling more than 25% of Fortune 100 companies. With 1000+ successful implementations, 400+ certified experts, ADVANCE offers ServiceNow consulting, implementation, and managed services. ADVANCE operates in AMER, APAC, APJ, EMEA, serving Financial Services, Healthcare, Telecom, Retail, Non-Profit, Education, Manufacturing, and Public Sector.
Recognized as a top ServiceNow expert by Gartner's Market Guide for ServiceNow Consulting, Implementation, and Managed Services 2022 and ISG Provide Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners US 2022 & 2023 Quadrant Report, Advance Solutions helps organizations with their Digital Transformation journey. ADVANCE offers custom workflow products that solve real-world business & industry challenges such as Employee Experience & Modernizing Citizen Engagement. All ADVANCE products are certified by ServiceNow and available on the ServiceNow store.
About UNDP
UNDP works in about 170 countries and territories, helping to eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities and exclusion, and build resilience so countries can sustain progress. As the UN’s development agency, UNDP plays a critical role in helping countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, visit: UNDP
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: ServiceNow
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Media Contact: subha.b@advancesolutions.com
END
# # #
Media Relations
Non-profits are struggling with outdated legacy systems and tools. They work in silos and use multiple tools to manage business-critical operations—leading to inefficiencies, higher costs of operations, and the wasted time.
NPSM is a holistic solution, including more than 25 foundational modules to solve more than 30 critical business operations for non-profits resulting in a seamless end-to-end experience for employees, consumers, third party vendors, volunteers and key stakeholders. NPSM provides solutions to manage grants, procurement, compliance, donations, travel and expenses, document management, talent and recruitment management, office space and asset management, identity and access management, and much more.
NPSM provides thoughtful customer service interactions, utilizing a mobile-optimized virtual agent that helps executives with real-time reporting and analytics. The company’s customers tell them that NPSM breaks silos, improves interdepartmental communication, reduces manual paperwork and automates processes that save time and reduce the costs of operations.
Sylvain St-Pierre, CIO at UNDP said, "UNDP has been using ServiceNow with augmented capabilities from applications delivered by Advance Solutions to support UNDP’s strategy. We welcome Advance Solutions’ initiative to support organizations like ours that help make this world safer and more sustainable today and for the generations that will follow us. UNall is one of those applications part of NPSM applications that have been instrumental in digitally transforming the way we provide services at UNDP by providing us an ability to better track and measure the impact of our work."
“We’ve done extensive work with non-profits like UNICEF, UNDP and many other UN agencies over the years and are familiar with their unique needs and challenges. We’ve seen first-hand how legacy systems can hold NGOs back with operational inefficiencies that cause delays in the decision-making process and increase expenses due to multiple home-grown applications,” said Gaurav Kochhar, CEO at Advance Solutions Corp. “NPSM will eliminate this issue. It will change the way contributors, beneficiaries, and volunteers experience come together and work for their cause.”
For more information, please visit https://www.npsmcloud.com/
NPSM is a product of Advance Solutions Corp.
About Advance Solutions Corp.
Advance Solutions (ADVANCE) is a global Elite partner of ServiceNow with 15 years+ of experience in handling more than 25% of Fortune 100 companies. With 1000+ successful implementations, 400+ certified experts, ADVANCE offers ServiceNow consulting, implementation, and managed services. ADVANCE operates in AMER, APAC, APJ, EMEA, serving Financial Services, Healthcare, Telecom, Retail, Non-Profit, Education, Manufacturing, and Public Sector.
Recognized as a top ServiceNow expert by Gartner's Market Guide for ServiceNow Consulting, Implementation, and Managed Services 2022 and ISG Provide Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners US 2022 & 2023 Quadrant Report, Advance Solutions helps organizations with their Digital Transformation journey. ADVANCE offers custom workflow products that solve real-world business & industry challenges such as Employee Experience & Modernizing Citizen Engagement. All ADVANCE products are certified by ServiceNow and available on the ServiceNow store.
About UNDP
UNDP works in about 170 countries and territories, helping to eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities and exclusion, and build resilience so countries can sustain progress. As the UN’s development agency, UNDP plays a critical role in helping countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, visit: UNDP
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: ServiceNow
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Media Contact: subha.b@advancesolutions.com
END
# # #
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here