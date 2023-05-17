TRUE COLORS STRATEGY CELEBRATES 4TH YEAR IN BUSINESS, BOOK, AND MORE

With 4 years as a Fractional CMO, published author and now city expansion, there is no stopping this little engine that could

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- True Colors Strategy (TCS) started as a way to help small to medium sized businesses (SMB) have access to strategic marketing leadership and execution, on their terms. After having spent several interviews over the years with SMB’s for full-time roles hearing, “we love you but we can’t afford you”, and not being in a position to take a sidestep from her career and help, Owner and Chief Visionary Officer Sarah Heximer decided something needed to change. No sooner had she started her one woman show in the spring of 2019, than the world came to a halt. It seemed she had unwittingly placed herself in a prime position to help companies further their strategic marketing goals in a time it was hard to keep the lights on.Now, four years and a pandemic later, she still helps companies build their strategic marketing plans, while also generating or reinforcing brand strategy foundations – an important core to how she operates. However, she has also found ways of expanding on those ideas to help others build their own plans, based on her process, through workshops, 1:1 consulting, and most recently intuitive business coaching. “I have found myself increasingly having conversations with other small business owners that just need a sounding board or some thought starters to get going,” Heximer said, “and I love being able to reflect back to them what I’m hearing and provide authentic inspiration!”TCS hasn’t stopped there though; in December 2022 Heximer launched a self-published book about her own career path and its pivots, Finding Your True Colors & Manifesting Your Dreams – One Journey to Self Actualization. “Part business book, part auto-biography, it’s meant to take you on a journey of self-discovery and leave breadcrumbs along the way for you to identify your own path…and nuggets of truth” Heximer said, a term she uses regularly in her business. It was one of many bucket list items she has been able to accomplish since starting her fractional marketing business. What’s next? Expansion. She will be growing her services into the Cleveland market to bring her strategic brand/marketing prowess further up the Thruway; to help educate others on the practical solution fractional/outsourced marketing can be in an economy with as many pivots as we have. What is fractional marketing you ask? Check out one of her blogs here ( https://www.truecolorsstrategy.com/what-is-fractional-marketing-and-why-is-it-important/ ) that explains the what, who and how.About True Colors StrategyTrue Colors Strategy began as a way to help small to medium sized companies who don’t need full time marketing or can’t afford a senior-level marketing executive, achieve their strategic goals. It has evolved beyond “marketing consulting” and is a paradigm shift in the marketing world – a fractional resource – to provide those services; a CMO For Hire that can increase your bench strength and bottom line.About Sarah HeximerA strategic and passionate marketer with senior level experience who specializes in pioneering roles and maximizing relationships through networking and leadership. With a background in Brand Strategy and Management, Classical Marketing, Digital/Social Marketing and Merchandising, Sarah is a dynamic business development partner who has worked in the Fashion, Retail, Wholesale and Manufacturing industries.Sarah started True Colors Strategy with the intent to help companies on their terms and leverage her unique and varied background for their benefit. She graduated as a 3-2 student from the University of Rochester and Simon School of Business with her MBA in Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and Brand Management, and her BA in Psychology. With over 17 years of experience as a strategic branding and marketing leader she has helped a number of companies craft their strategic vision relative to marketing strategy, communication plans, audience identification and asset development. She has pioneered several roles and developed structure where none had existed; she is comfortable with nebulous responsibilities and enjoys identifying challenges and creating solutions.