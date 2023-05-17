Aavgo and MIWA Revolutionize Hospitality with Seamless Technology Integration

MIWA Lock Systems logo, a renowned provider of high-performance locks and security systems for the hotel industry.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aavgo, the leading hotel SaaS technology provider, has teamed up with MIWA Lock Systems, a renowned high-performance lock and security systems provider for the hotel industry, to deliver an unparalleled and personalized contactless guest experience using Aavgo's 360 Platform and Smart Reception products. The partnership aims to help hotels reduce operational costs while increasing profitability and guest satisfaction.

The integration of MIWA's global locking and security systems with Aavgo's 360 Platform and Smart Reception enables hotels to offer a seamless end-to-end digital check-in and check-out experience. From the moment guests step into the lobby, they can skip the front desk and go straight to their room. By utilizing Aavgo's 360 Platform and Smart Reception, hotel staff can now focus on creating a memorable guest experience while reducing operational costs by up to 35%. This has resulted in significant savings for hotels, with some reporting over $150,000 in cost reduction.

Dan Staton, Vice President of Sales at MIWA, said, "As the hospitality industry continues to evolve and adapt to new guest expectations, MIWA is excited to partner with Aavgo to provide hotels with the latest cutting-edge technology. By combining Aavgo's industry-leading 360 Platform and Smart Reception products with MIWA's innovative lock and security systems, we can offer hotels a seamless, personalized, and contactless guest experience, helping them to stay ahead of the curve."

Aavgo's 360 Platform and Smart Reception products offer hotels an all-in-one contactless solution that enhances the overall guest experience while reducing operational costs. With the MIWA partnership, guests can enjoy an even more convenient and easy experience accessing their rooms and hotel amenities.

Ratan Hodar, Chief Technology Officer at Aavgo, said, "Our partnership with MIWA is an innovative step towards transforming the hotel industry with cutting-edge technology. Together, we are enabling hotels to provide personalized and seamless experiences for guests while maximizing profitability. With MIWA locks and security systems, we're confident that hotels can streamline their operations and create unforgettable guest experiences."

The Aavgo-MIWA partnership is set to revolutionize the hotel industry by providing an end-to-end digital solution that meets the ever-evolving guest needs. By combining Aavgo's 360 Platform and Smart Reception with MIWA's world-renowned locking and security systems, hotels can reduce costs, increase profitability, and deliver a seamless, personalized guest experience.

About MIWA: Miwa Lock Company is a Japanese lock manufacturer headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Since 1945, Miwa has grown to become Japan’s foremost provider of high-performance locks and security systems used in approximately 50 countries around the world. Our emphasis on research and development ensures the most advanced technology and materials are incorporated into our RFID Locking Systems. Miwa Lock Company, headquartered in Japan, has established its presence in the United States with offices located in Irvine, California. Miwa Lock Company’s BLE technology enables your guests to use their smartphones for easy access. Please visit www.miwalock.com

About Aavgo: Aavgo is taking the hospitality industry by storm with its cutting-edge cloud-based SaaS technology solutions that transform hotels' operations. The exclusive 360 Platform and Smart Reception products offer an all-in-one contactless solution tailored to enhance the overall customer experience while maximizing hotel profitability. With features such as contactless check-in, digital housekeeping, and lost keys, guests can enjoy a seamless and personalized experience, while hotels can reduce operational costs. Aavgo's customer-centric approach and reputation for personalized technology make it the industry leader, serving clients across the United States and Canada from its headquarters in San Mateo, California. Ready to transform your hotel operations? Choose Aavgo today!