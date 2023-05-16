IowaWORKS Adding 'Gig' Jobs

Job seekers exploring new careers on IowaWORKS could see thousands of new possibilities starting next month.

Geographical Information Systems, the company that curates Iowa’s largest jobs bank, has announced that starting in June, IowaWORKS job listings will begin to include “gig” job listings, or freelance work that doesn’t involve an employer-employee relationship. The change is expected to add more than 20,000 new opportunities to the daily online list of work available to Iowans.

Linda Rouse, administrator of the IWD division that oversees IowaWORKS job centers, said the change is expected to provide new opportunities for Iowans seeking supplemental or part-time employment instead of a traditional job.

“Studies show that a many older/seasoned workers are turning to ‘gig’ work, so we hope this change will make it easier for them to find what they’re looking for,” Rouse said.

A January survey by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) estimated that roughly 26 percent of workers age 50 and older are now doing some form of freelance or contract work, as well as 32 percent of workers aged 40-49. According to the study, workers are motivated by a combination of seeking additional money and enhanced freedom that makes it easier to meet other obligations, such as serving as someone’s caretaker.

The new listings are expected to appear on IowaWORKS during the week of June 5. To search for a job, visit IowaWORKS.gov.