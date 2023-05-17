International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty to Host 34th Annual International Congress in New York City

The world’s leading showcase for global innovations in joint replacement technologies draws hundreds from the academic, surgeon, medical device, and investment communities.

World’s leading showcase for global innovations in joint replacement technologies draws from the academic, surgeon, medical device, and investment communities.

The theme of our 2023 meeting is ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ and we expect to host more than 600 delegates from around 30 countries” — Morteza Meftah, MD

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty (ISTA) is now accepting scientific papers and registrations for the 34th International Congress, set for September 27-30 at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel in New York City. The annual event is renowned for bringing together participants from industry, academia, and clinical practice, to foster collaboration and the ongoing exchange of ideas in joint replacement technologies.

“The theme of our 2023 meeting is ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ and we expect to host more than 600 delegates from around 30 countries,” said ISTA President and Co-Chair Morteza Meftah, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon at NYU Langone and Associate Professor at Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. “The ISTA Annual Congress provides a powerful, unique opportunity for surgeons, engineers, and industry to engage in robust debate, which is essential for the future of arthroplasty.”

One of the highlights each year is the Shark Tank innovation competition, which gives inventors an opportunity to present their latest inventions to a panel drawn from industry and academia. Entries must be submitted by Friday, June 30th 2023, and you can find more information about the process and requirements here. While the program will highlight technological solutions to contemporary clinical problems of arthroplasty, submissions dealing with all aspects of arthroplasty will be considered for presentation. Sponsorship opportunities for presentation of technical exhibits are also available.

A representative from ISTA can discuss more about this year’s event, the importance of incorporating diverse ideas from around the world, as well as current trends surrounding arthroplasty.

For media inquiries, contact organizer@istaonline.org and visit www.istaonline.org/ for more information.

About ISTA

The International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty (ISTA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the art and science of joint replacement around the world.