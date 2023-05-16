The Mental Health Benefits of Exercise, according to a Fitness Expert

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and The Houstonian Club, Houston's premier luxury fitness facility, is on a mission to raise awareness about exercise's crucial role in supporting mental well-being.

While The Houstonian Club boasts over 180 group exercise classes led by highly trained fitness professionals each week, it's not just about physical fitness. According to the Mayo Clinic, exercise can also significantly benefit mental health.

The benefits of quality sleep are essential to overall health and wellness. For those who struggle with getting enough shut-eye, Emmerson recommends incorporating exercise into their routine.