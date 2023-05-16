New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces April 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the April 2023 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $231.5 million for April 2023, reflecting a decrease of 1.6% when compared to $235.3 million for April 2022. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $886.8 million, reflecting growth of 4.6% compared to $848.0 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of April 2023, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $158.9 million, reflecting growth of 16.1% compared to $136.9 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $620.1 million, reflecting growth of 13.7% compared to $545.4 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $72.3 million for April 2023, reflecting a 43.6% increase when compared to $50.3 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $292.3 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 40.6% increase when compared to $207.8 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $462.7 million for April 2023, reflecting a 9.5% increase from $422.5 million reported in April 2022. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $1.80 billion reflecting a 12.4% increase from $1.60 billion reported in the prior period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

