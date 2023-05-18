Successful Communities - Nonprofit Offers Better Life to Asylumists, Refugees

Refugee children are the most vulnerable to homelessness Patton st. project. The organization's first project Refugees are the most susceptible to becoming homeless Kids need a suitable home to flourish Refugee camps are the worst place for a kid to be

DETROIT, MI, USA, May 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Hope, One Home at a TimeIn the last year, over two million migrants attempted to enter the United States from its southern border (1) most with no place to live. Currently, governments, shelter systems, and nonprofit organizations officially announced on multiple occasions that they are not prepared to accommodate this number.According to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the estimated number of homeless people in America currently exceeds 582,000. Many believe if you include undocumented Individuals and families and the recent rapid increase of refugees, this number is much bigger. The scarcity of available housing for refugees is seen nationwide, and the absence of a home base correlates greatly with social failure among refugees.This humanitarian crisis is the reason Successful Communities was founded.Successful Communities is a 501-c3 nonprofit organization established in April 2022. The organization has two offices: one in New York and another in Detroit, Michigan. Successful Communities is formed by professionals from different backgrounds including real estate, social work, legal, and others. It is focused on offering complete housing and wrap-around human services to refugees and asylumists in the United States.The formation of the organization followed the influx of refugees and asylum seekers from Afghanistan and Ukraine.The founding director of successful communities said, “We wanted to give asylumists and refugees a second chance at life. We want to help them achieve the dreams they had as they journeyed here in the US. And we want to protect all these children and give them a fighting chance of becoming successful someday despite their trauma and their experiences,”Successful Communities’ Patton ProjectSuccessful Communities has begun rehabilitating the first home as part of its mission of providing housing and human services to asylumists and refugees all over the United States. The project is called Patton Project.The nonprofit’s Board of Directors currently provides funding for the rehabilitation. At the same time, Successful Communities continue to raise more funds for the construction and rehabilitation and add basic appliances and furnishing for the house. The property is located on Patton Street in Detroit.The nonprofit is also in the process of screening and vetting the first family that will be participating in the program. This family will come from partner organizations that presently house them and provide them with basic human services.The selected program participant will receive rent subsidy provisions and basic human services, while they undergo a thorough and comprehensive integration process assisted by social workers. The integration hopes to lead the family to become self-sufficient and become productive members of the community.Successful Communities targets to house hundreds of families in the next few months as it secures more support from the government, private organizations, and individuals. The organization's founders state that “the ambitions are big, big enough to let everyone participate.” Successful Communities invites all parties and individuals who care about refugees and our struggling communities to donate. https://successful-communities.org/donate/ The Situation in Which Successful Communities was FoundedTwenty homeless people die every day in the United States (2). The cause of death varies, many of which are preventable. The official statistics estimate that this number includes a good portion of unknown refugees and asylumists that have fled to the United States in search of a better life, only to encounter a new set of various challenges and hardships. Often, with no place to live, no employment, or means of income to feed their children.Most of the asylumists arriving in the US report having fled war, violence, and persecution. Carrying traumatizing stories and having nothing other than hopes and dreams.Since 2014, more than 50,000 refugees have died including women and children due to preventable causes like starvation, dehydration, exposure, and disease (3), the same reports estimate an unquantifiable number of neonatal fatalities in just these recent years.The Difficult Situation of RefugeesMigration trails are known for their harsh and often perilous conditions, as migrants embark on them driven by the hope of reaching America, which they perceive as a beacon of opportunity. But a good percentage of them are met with disappointment upon arrival, finding not the “American dream” they hoped for, but only the lack of housing, employment opportunity, and human services.In the last year, over two million migrants attempted to enter the United States from its southern border (4), most with no place to live. The capacity of governments, shelter systems, and nonprofit organizations to address the issue is currently strained, and the problem continues to grow.Over 500,000 people in America are homeless today (5), indicating a widespread scarcity of available housing, including for refugees. And according to a recent paper by Janet U. Schneiderman & associates (1) the absence of a home base correlates greatly with social failure among children.Lost PotentialsHistorically, America relied on its immigrant population to provide the necessary workforce for its economic prosperity. This workforce encompasses a wide range of unskilled and highly skilled workers. But according to some observers, the refugee population doesn’t bring an absolute added value to American society, with all the good, there is also bad.Refugees from war-torn countries face unique challenges that can impact both working and middle-class Americans, who may already be grappling with their own struggles and concerns over limited resources. There is fear that populations seeking improved quality of life may not be able to integrate into American society. Nonprofit organizations and social experts stress that denial of these truths sets communities up for failure. And insist that having an understanding of cultural strengths and weaknesses with well-designed systems that include services helps make the American dream come true.Children in DangerAccording to multiple social and public health studies, one of the unfortunate outcomes of the situation is the adverse impact on children.Successful Communities Interviewed a social worker About migrating children who said “Aside from their traumatic experiences from violence or war, they are denied a healthy childhood, and they have to endure the difficulties of not having a home and the lack of provision of their basic needs,”He further stated that these kids continue to be in danger as they live in an environment that is not entirely safe. He added that there is a danger to the welfare and health of these children, and the most alarming thing is the lack of access to education.“Their minds are in danger. 