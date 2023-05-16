Submit Release
Superior Court of Alameda County Wins Technology Innovation Award

The Superior Court of Alameda County won the Justice Ming Chin Award for Technology Innovation for its automated risk assessment program that quickens the pace of justice by creating pretrial reports as defendants are booked into jail.

