Abyde and Kaizen Tech Group Announce Partnership to Help Independent Dental Practices Comply With HIPAA Requirements

The partnership between Abyde & Kaizen combines their respective expertise in healthcare compliance & tech solutions to offer an unparalleled suite of services!

We are excited to have partnered with Abyde to bridge that gap in understanding and provide compliance to our practices in a continuously evolving technology landscape.” — Kaizen Technology Group’s CEO Jason McAninch

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a leading provider of simplified HIPAA & OSHA compliance software, and Kaizen Technology Group, a premier provider of comprehensive IT solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering efficient and secure compliance solutions to the dental industry.

Abyde and Kaizen Technology Group's partnership combines their expertise in healthcare compliance and technology solutions to offer an unparalleled suite of services designed to streamline and simplify HIPAA compliance for providers. With an increasing focus on data security and privacy, this partnership seeks to address the growing compliance challenges faced by dental practices in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

Abyde CEO Matt DiBlasi added, "As someone who started the early part of my career in the MSP/IT world, helping independent practices with their technology and security, I see the need to have strong partnerships with organizations like Kaizen Technology Group. As Abyde continues to grow within the dental space and across the country, we will strategically align ourselves with companies that can help Abyde customers get their technical safeguards in compliance.”

Kaizen Technology Group’s CEO Jason McAninch said, “Compliance is a daunting, ever-changing task. Due to many complexities, a lot of private practices are left with more questions than answers on where they stand with their compliance. We are excited to have partnered with Abyde to bridge that gap in understanding and provide compliance to our practices in a continuously evolving technology landscape.”

Through this partnership, Abyde and Kaizen Technology Group aim to empower dental providers with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and maintain the highest data privacy and security standards. By simplifying compliance processes and implementing robust IT infrastructure, this collaboration will help practices focus on delivering quality care to their patients.

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA and OSHA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated regulations could exist. For more information on Abyde, visit www.abyde.com.

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a technology company based in Overland Park, Kansas that provides medical and dental practices with technology solutions, support, and maintenance. Kaizen specializes in private practice IT management and provides all-inclusive IT services and support for practices across the country. For more information on Kaizen, visit www.kaizen.dental

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com